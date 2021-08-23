Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

12 Historic Homes So Stunning, You Won’t Believe They’re Over 100 Years Old

By Savannah West
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric homes are often bursting with design character and charm that’s really hard to recreate in newly built homes. The layouts, built-ins, and architectural details in homes like Victorian and Edwardian houses add such richness to these interior spaces. Homeowners and renters are often able find function and beauty in the most unexpected places while living in these residential gems.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Homes#Old Chicago#Home Cook#Interior Design#Edwardian#Biophillic Victorian#This Yunky House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to Design Your Home So It Never Looks Outdated, According to HGTV Experts

It can be hard to resist design trends when they’re everywhere, even if you know there’s a large possibility that they will soon be outdated. On the other hand, you don’t want to resort to making everything gray and beige. But Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, the pair behind the famous Instagram account Cheap Old Houses who now have their own HGTV show by the same name, have a word of advice — lean into the design origins and inspiration of your home, and it’ll never feel dated.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

An Interior Hammock and Some Paint Brought This Bungalow Into Cozy-Cool Territory

Where most home buyers would have seen a sea of knotty pine paneling, Robert McKinley saw opportunity. “I hate a fully Sheetrock house,” says the interior designer and founder of Studio Robert McKinley, a firm specializing in hospitality venues. The textured orange-toned boards were what sold him on his latest Airbnb bungalow project, dubbed Edison, in Montauk, New York, where he and his wife, Kate Nauta, own other fully shoppable vacation rentals. “We’re always looking for unseen potential,” he explains.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Smart Kitchen Layout Trick Might Save You Space — and Thousands of Dollars!— in the Long Run

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For designer Anne Sage, simplicity is the name of the game. When faced with designing an entire kitchen in just one weekend for a client, she chose pre-assembled BOXI cabinetry, streamlining the layout of the room and relying on luxe finishes like a matte black cabinet color and warm gray tile. Another big decision Sage made? Forgoing a kitchen island, opting instead to fake the look with a stylish dining table instead.
Interior DesignPopSugar

I'm a Home-Decor Writer — Here Are All the Target Buys I'm Eying For My New Apartment

When I'm not online shopping — For work! I swear! — I'm writing all about interior design. After almost a decade spent covering everything from the latest trends to space-efficient furniture, it's safe to say I know a thing or two about making an apartment feel equal parts cozy and stylish. So when my fiancé and I moved into a new apartment last week, I wasted no time making our new home feel . . . well, like home. In fact, I've been stuffing my Target e-cart with furniture, decor, and game-changing appliances.
Interior Designrealtor.com

‘Home Work’ Reveals Upgrades That’ll Make You Swoon for Your Living Room

On the latest episode of Magnolia Network’s “Home Work,” Andy and Candis Meredith renovate a sometimes forgotten room in the house: the formal living room. In “Historic Formal Den,” Candis and Andy create a den in the century-old schoolhouse that they transformed into their family home. They’re careful to note that this room isn’t a “dude den” or “man cave,” but more a formal living room for good conversations and gathering around the fireplace or the piano.
ShoppingPosted by
KISS 106

You Won’t Believe What Angel Found Last Weekend at a Yard Sale…BEST FIND EVER

Angel here and you guys know without a doubt one of my favorites ok my absolute favorite things to do is go to garage sales or thrift shops. Last weekend I scored BIG!. Growing up in a single-parent home there isn't a whole lot of extra funds for expensive or even extra stuff. If you know you know. My momma was amazing at sniffing out a bargain and she always knew the schedule of clearance sales, markdowns, and whatever else in regular stores not to mention the best thrift stores around. Does this sound familiar LOL. I learned the value of a dollar shopping with my momma and I also learned it doesn't have to be brand new to be amazing.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

AT Staffers Asked Their Parents to Reminisce on the Biggest Design Fads They Grew Up With, and Here’s What They Said

We know for a fact that design history repeats itself — pick a current trend (any trend… really!), and there’s a good chance this isn’t its first go-around. From recent resurgences in mid-century decor and ’70s-era maximalism to cane and rattan, there’s proof that just about every formerly “old school” style has significant comeback potential.
Apartment Therapy

This Retro Piece of Furniture Just Might Be the Secret Weapon for Furnishing My New Apartment

As I type this, I’m sitting in a partially organized apartment that’s covered in boxes as far as the eye can see. That’s right: After over a year of on-and-off apartment hunting, my fiancé and I are finally moving into a new space. Not to sound like Stefan from “Saturday Night Live,” but it has everything. We’re essentially doubling our square footage — and picking up two additional bedrooms along the way — for a price comparable to our last rent. With a larger space comes greater responsibility though, at least in our case.
Interior Designthespruce.com

How Barn Apartments Can Inspire Your Own Styling

Did you grow up in a barn? No, seriously, we're wondering! (And don't worry, it isn't a bad thing!). Currently, we're seeing a number of former barns being converted into cute living spaces, and the results couldn't be more rustic chic. Whether you're planning on fixing up a barn of your own or just want to take a cue from some of these homes style-wise, we have ideas for you. We spoke to design experts, and we're sharing background on what a barn apartment is anyway, how to best utilize and style such a space, and how to recreate the look no matter your own circumstances.
Winchester, MABoston Magazine

You Won’t Believe the Custom Details in This Winchester Kitchen

Think: Cupboards built to the measurements of the owners' favorite snacks. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. After living in their Winchester home for years, this family of four amassed an ever-growing list of annoyances with their kitchen. They...
Posted by
Apartment Therapy

Walmart’s “Queer Eye” Collection Is Full of Fab Pieces Perfect for a Home Office Upgrade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re a fan of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” (and truly, who isn’t a fan of the Fab Five and their heartwarming adventures at this point?), then you’ve probably thought to yourself at least once or twice, “Man, it would be great if they could work their magic on my space.” While we can’t all be lucky enough to welcome Jonathan, Bobby, Karamo, Tan, and Antoni into our homes, there’s still a way to bring some of their iconic style home thanks to their uber-trendy (and affordable) line at Walmart. The “Queer Eye” collection is full of pieces fit for every room — both indoors and out. But one room they’re especially killing it with is the home office. From chic desks and office chairs to bookshelves and even convertible sofas (because we’re all about maximizing our space here at Apartment Therapy), you can find everything you need for the ultimate home office upgrade right here. Keep reading to check out eight of our favorite pieces that’ll take your home office from drab to fab.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Only In Michigan

7 Captivating Castles You Won’t Believe Are Near Detroit

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step inside a real-life fairytale? While our actual lives are certainly quite different from the tales of princesses and knights we might enjoy reading about, there are a handful of destinations near Detroit that offer undeniable fairytale vibes. If you’re keen on castles, check out these seven castle-like structures within driving distance of the Motor City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy