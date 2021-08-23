12 Historic Homes So Stunning, You Won’t Believe They’re Over 100 Years Old

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re a fan of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” (and truly, who isn’t a fan of the Fab Five and their heartwarming adventures at this point?), then you’ve probably thought to yourself at least once or twice, “Man, it would be great if they could work their magic on my space.” While we can’t all be lucky enough to welcome Jonathan, Bobby, Karamo, Tan, and Antoni into our homes, there’s still a way to bring some of their iconic style home thanks to their uber-trendy (and affordable) line at Walmart. The “Queer Eye” collection is full of pieces fit for every room — both indoors and out. But one room they’re especially killing it with is the home office. From chic desks and office chairs to bookshelves and even convertible sofas (because we’re all about maximizing our space here at Apartment Therapy), you can find everything you need for the ultimate home office upgrade right here. Keep reading to check out eight of our favorite pieces that’ll take your home office from drab to fab.