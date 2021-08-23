Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Students are returning to school with anxiety, grief and gaps in social skills - will there be enough school mental health resources?

By Sandra M. Chafouleas
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Sandra M. Chafouleas, University of Connecticut and Amy Briesch, Northeastern University. (THE CONVERSATION) Even before COVID-19, as many as 1 in 6 young children had a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. New findings...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Skills#Social Psychologists#K 12 School#School Psychology#University Of Connecticut#Northeastern University#Covid#Mckinsey Co#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Mental HealthNBC Miami

Op-Ed: NYC Schools Expand Mental Health Support for Students as Pandemic Leaves Kids in Crisis

Dr. Dave A. Chokshi is New York City's Health Commissioner, Meisha Porter is the New York City Schools Chancellor and Chirlane McCray is the first lady of New York City. Covid-19 was tearing through New York City during the outbreak's peak last winter, and the staff at a youth center in the South Bronx was especially concerned about a mother and her four children riding it out in a homeless shelter.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Mental Health in Spotlight as MD K-12 Schools Reopen

BALTIMORE, Md. — As Maryland children prepare to return to school in the next few weeks, experts say ensuring their mental health is stable is a top priority. Dr. Sharon Hoover, professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said many children faced more anxieties and stresses than ever […] The post Mental Health in Spotlight as MD K-12 Schools Reopen appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Kidstexasstandard.org

Are You Emotionally Ready For Back-To-School? How Parents, Teachers And Kids Can Prepare.

Millions of Texas children are heading back to in-person classes over the next few weeks. For many, it’s the first time they’ll set foot in classrooms after more than a year because of the pandemic. In addition to the many safety questions surrounding COVID-19, there are also concerns about how everyone will handle the transition from a social and emotional perspective.
Mental Healthatlantanews.net

7 Online Mental Health Help Resources for Students

How many times have you heard: fake it till you make it? Often, serious mental illness symptoms get brushed under the rug and mistreated as laziness or attention-seeking. People only now start to finally recognize the topic of mental health and its importance. So, we can hope to get better at knowing when to self-help and help others.
Mental Healthedsource.org

Pandemic prompts grief support in schools | Quick Guide

How is grief support different from mental health support?. As students prepare to return to their classrooms for the 2021-22 school year, many are processing grief after the death of a loved one during the pandemic. To help those students, some schools are planning to offer grief support as part of their social-emotional learning curriculums.
Manassas, VAeSchool Online

Gale Helps Manassas City Public Schools Provide Mental Health and Wellness Resources to Students

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. and MANASSAS, Va. – August 12, 2021 – With the kickoff of the 2021-2022 school year, Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS) in northern Virginia is making student mental health a priority as it eases back into in-person classroom settings. The district has partnered with Gale, a Cengage company to help expand its social emotional learning (SEL) awareness program with the purchase of Cameron’s Collection and Cameron’s Camp for Wellness on the Gale eBooks platform. These new digital resources help students better understand their mental health and provide guidance to strengthen their SEL skills, enabling MCPS to further support student well-being.
Kidsaccesswdun.com

Local child psychiatrist: kids ‘excited’ about back to school

It’s back-to-school season in Northeast Georgia, and after a difficult year and a half, one local psychiatrist said a lot of children dealing with mental health struggles are feeling excited about the new school year. Dr. Andrea Huntley, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, said that...
Mental HealthDaily Independent

Navigating mental health conversation with you college student in 2021

LEXINGTON University of Kentucky students are returning to campus ready to embrace the Fall 2021 semester after more than a year of unprecedented challenges. For new members of the Big Blue Family, there's still anticipation at the thought of new-found freedom and apprehension when it comes to leaving the familiar behind. The transition to college can be emotionally challenging as life away from home, friends and the predictability of high school becomes reality.
EducationWJBF.com

Students, parents readjusting to in-person learning

WASHINGTON (WJBF) – The new school year takes on different meanings for parents and children. Many are excited about schools being open for in-person learning while others are concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases. Along with worries about their children’s safety in school, parents are also concerned about their children’s mental health as they navigate the new school year.
Milford, DECape Gazette

Back to School: Let’s Talk Mental Health

After navigating an unusual school year, children returning to a full-time, in-person school setting may face some emotional and mental challenges. For parents, helping children navigate these feelings is important to their overall wellbeing and success in the classroom. Bayhealth Pediatrician Colleen Allorto, DO, offers tips for helping children adapt seamlessly and addressing the nervousness and stress that students will face.
Mental Healthunothegateway.com

Support Services for UNO Students

Students at UNO have access to services and programs that can help them find the support they need. Katherine Keiser is a Mental Health Therapist with Counseling and Psychological Services, known as CAPS. She also serves as the Interim Associate Director of the CAPS UNMC location. “Enrolled students have access...
Mental Healthnortonhealthcare.com

Partnership series addresses mental health and performance in student-athletes

Student-athletes may face unique challenges when it comes to educational, cultural, and psycho-social experiences. A collaboration among Norton Sports Health, the University of Louisville athletics department, KORT physical therapy and Jefferson County Public Schools is helping educate student-athletes, parents, athletic trainers, administrators and coaches about mental health issues faced by student-athletes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy