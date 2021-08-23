The Way it Was: Dolly Madison Dairy 1947
La Crosse’s Dolly Madison Dairy, in business under that name from 1939-1965, was located at the corner of Front and Main streets. In its heyday, Dolly Madison employed 90 people and boasted a wide wholesale distribution network throughout the Midwest, operating over 40 delivery trucks. The company carried a complete line of dairy products, ice creams, sherbets, butter, and eggs—all produced locally from La Crosse-area farms.lacrossetribune.com
Comments / 0