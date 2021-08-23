Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GE Appliances Hires Rocki Rockingham As Chief Human Resources Officer

By Authors
Twice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, has named Rocki Rockingham chief human resources officer. Most recently, Rockingham was the senior vice president of global human resources for Newell Brands Appliances & Cookware based in Boca Raton, Florida. “We are thrilled to have Rocki join the team with the breadth of...

www.twice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Nolan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge Appliances#Human Resources#Retirement#Ge Appliances#Haier#Rocki Rockingham#Daimler Chrysler#Gea#Great Place#The Board Of Directors#The Sos Children#Nfte#Athena#Greater Boca Raton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Emory Healthcare hires first chief diversity and inclusion officer

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare has named Ildemaro Gonzalez its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, a role he will assume Sept. 13. "We are confident that Ildemaro's strong track record implementing and leading diversity, equity and inclusion strategies in both health care and non-health care settings will be vital to the culture and mission of our health care system," the health system's CEO, Jonathan Lewin, MD, said in an Aug. 20 announcement. "As we progress on our DEI journey, we look forward to his expertise in this area."
Businessprweek.com

Hill+Knowlton hires Laurie Rosenfield as global chief people officer

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has recruited Laurie Rosenfield to serve as its global chief people officer, effective September 13. Based in New York, Rosenfield will report to H+K’s global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva and join the firm’s global leadership council. She will be responsible for the global human capital strategy across 77 offices in 43 countries worldwide, according to a statement from the firm.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Former Nature’s Path VP joins GA Pizza as COO

TORONTO — Fast-casual pizza restaurant turned omnichannel consumer packaged goods company General Assembly Holdings Ltd. (GA Pizza) has hired Hormis Tharakan as chief operating officer. Prior to joining GA Pizza Mr. Tharakan was with Nature’s Path Foods, most recently as associate vice president of manufacturing. Earlier, he was associate vice...
Businessprweek.com

Santander US hires Laura Burke as chief communications officer

BOSTON: Santander U.S. has hired Laura Burke as chief communications officer. Burke reports to Jennifer Mathissen, CMO Santander Bank, National Association. Burke also joins the Santander U.S. leadership team, headed by CEO Tim Wennes, according to a statement. The last person to hold the CCO role at Santander U.S. was...
Warwick, RIProvidence Business News

Saint Elizabeth Community Hires Hancock as Director of Human Resources

Warwick – Kate Hancock, MBA, SPHR, has been hired by Saint Elizabeth Community as Director of Human Resources. She has over 15 years of HR experience, mostly in non-profit mission driven environments; including 10+ years of specialized non-profit elder care experience. She earned her Bachelors at Regis College, and her MBA at UMass, Dartmouth. She is responsible for the Human Resource management for Saint Elizabeth Community, a leading senior care provider with over 500 employees, across six operating entities, and 14 locations in Rhode Island. For more information visit: www.stelizabethcommunity.org Hancock resides in Swansea, MA.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Parent of Office Depot names CEOs for spin-off companies

The ODP Corp. named the chief executives who will run ODP and Office Depot when the two companies complete their spinoff. Gerry Smith will continue to serve as CEO of ODP and its operating company, which will be renamed ODP Business Solutions. He also will head ODP’s newly formed B2B digital platform technology business, which will be named Varis. ODP Business Solutions and Varis will be owned by ODP but operated as separate businesses. ODP will also continue to own the global sourcing operations and other sourcing, supply chain and logistics assets.
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Binance Singapore hires former SGX chief regulatory officer as CEO

Crypto exchange Binance has hired the former chief regulatory officer of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) to head the Binance Singapore operation. Binance said in an announcement on Monday that Richard Teng has joined the firm as the CEO of Binance Singapore, as part of its effort to court global regulatory bodies.
Businessfb101.com

Dole names Industry Veteran as Senior Sales Manager of Diversified Products, North America

Dole plc announced the hiring of Scott Ross as Senior Manager of Sales and New Business Development for Dole Diversified North America. The Diversified products division of company operates the business of Dole’s year-round berries category—including strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries—in addition to other fruit products outside of its core tropical fruits. This year the company’s Diversified NA also expanded to offer a 52-week supply program for grapes grown in Chile, Peru and California.
Businesspctonline.com

Several Pest Control Companies Make the Inc. 5000 List

Inc. magazine on Aug. 17 unveiled its Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, which included a number of pest control firms. Aruza Pest Control, Charlotte, N.C., landed at No. 256 on the Inc. 5000 list. “It’s a huge honor to see our hard work get rewarded,” said Solomon Airhart, co-founder and CEO, Aruza. “This has been one of our goals since the beginning and we plan to stay on the list for as long as we possibly can.” Aruza has experienced exponential growth since Airhart and his best friend Jordan Agee founded the company in Charlotte in 2016, with just two trucks. In 2018 they teamed up with Christian Ludwig, and the three of them started expanding operations into South Carolina and Florida, growing the company's workforce to more than 100 full-time staff members.
Businessnjbmagazine.com

Zelis Announces Amanda Eisel as New Chief Executive Officer

Zelis, a Bedminster-based payments company in healthcare, announced that Amanda Eisel has joined the company as its new chief executive officer. A 20-year strategic management and investment industry veteran, Eisel has focused her career at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Eisel will succeed current CEO R. Andrew Eckert, who is stepping down for personal reasons. Eckert has strengthened Zelis’ foundation significantly by enhancing Zelis’ management processes and operational systems and bringing on talented leaders. He has helped set the stage for continued tremendous growth.
Posted by
Curtis Macken

NOPD is hiring Human Resources Administrator

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is now searching for a skilled Human Resources Administrator to join their team. This position serves as the N.O.P.D.'s Human Resource Manager, reporting to the Assistant Superintendent of Police and managing and directing the activities of subordinate staff who provide a wide range of human resources support for the department.
Danville, CAfranchising.com

Vitality Bowls Hires John Mascali as Chief Operating Officer

Accomplished Global Fortune 100 Executive Tapped to Accelerate Franchise Growth and Operations for Superfood Café. August 19, 2021 // Franchising.com // DANVILLE, Calif. - A new chief operating officer is in place for Vitality Bowls, the pioneer superfood café franchise. Today, the brand announced the appointment of experienced restaurant executive...
Businessfloridatrend.com

JEA Builds Out Leadership Team with Hiring of Chief External Affairs Officer

JEA announced the final phase of its senior leadership team changes with the appointment of Chief External Affairs Officer Laura Schepis. This announcement follows the recent news of Raynetta Curry Marshall being named Chief Operating Officer and Ted B. Phillips being named Chief Financial Officer. Marshall, Phillips and Schepis join four other leaders who report to JEA Managing Director and CEO Jay Stowe. The other direct reports include Chief Administrative Officer Jody Brooks, Chief Human Resources Officer David Emanuel, Chief Customer Officer Sheila Pressley and Chief Strategy Officer Laura Dutton.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Vectorworks, Inc. Chief Human Resources Officer Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 International Business Awards®

Tania Salgado-Nealous Honored in the Human Resources Executive of the Year Category. Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. proudly announces Chief Human Resources Officer Tania Salgado-Nealous, PHR, SHRM-CP was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Human Resources Executive of the Year Category in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®.
Economydiscovermuscatine.com

My Human Resources and Entrepreneurial Heart

In my research and reading recently, I have seen several articles on “the Great Resignation of 2021.” The articles strike at my human resources and entrepreneurial heart strings. While we are all aware of the job openings and postings that seem to be everywhere, how and why is this a...
Kansas City, MOrejournals.com

Kansas City’s Copaken Brooks hires chief financial officer

Joe Kennedy has joined Kansas City, Missouri-based Copaken Brooks as chief financial officer. Kennedy has managed a real estate portfolio of more than $6 billion in assets throughout his career. His past executive positions have included chief operating officer for a commercial real estate development firm and vice president of asset management for a leading real estate investment trust.

Comments / 0

Community Policy