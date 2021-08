Fans of folk horror should queue up The Old Ways, a festival favorite that has just exclusively landed on Netflix. In the film, “When Cristina Lopez, a Mexican-American reporter, goes to her ancestral homeland of Veracruz for a story on witchcraft and faith healers, it’s not long before she’s kidnapped by locals. They claim that she is possessed by a demon and they must exorcise her before they can set her free. As she tries to find a way to escape, she slowly comes to believe that they may be telling the truth. So along with her captors and estranged cousin Miranda, her fight for survival turns into a fight for her soul.”