Veterans On Notre Dame Offense Get Last Chance To Make An Impact

We see it every season, and it has been especially true in recent seasons at Notre Dame. Veteran players in their final season go from role players or backups to starters, and they have breakout seasons, or important roles on offense. Or we see a senior with a season of eligibility facing a situation in which they must make a bigger impact if they want to either get drafted, or possibly be brought back for a final season.

There are a number of players that fit that bill in 2021, especially on offense. I've already talked about the wide receivers from the 2018 recruiting class, but they aren't alone.

JOSHUA LUGG, RIGHT TACKLE

Lugg came to Notre Dame as part of the vaunted 2017 offensive line class that also contained Aaron Banks and Robert Hainsey. Banks and Hainsey were multi-year starters for the Irish that were picked in the second and third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, respectively. The fact Notre Dame also had Liam Eichenberg (2nd round pick) at left tackle the last three seasons also kept Lugg as a backup.

When Hainsey went down with a season-ending injury in 2019 Lugg stepped into the lineup and made the final five starts of the season at right tackle. Lugg didn't give up a sack and allowed just one quarterback hit (five total pressures) according to Pro Football Focus.

Now a fifth-year senior, Notre Dame needs Lugg to make a smooth transition into the starting lineup on a more full-time basis. The Pittsburgh native is very long and and a quality athlete on the edge. His length allowed him to get the job done even when his technique wasn't where it needed to be. If Lugg can play with consistent technique, be assignment sound and show some punch in the run game he'll at least be a quality starter.

If he falters the line likely won't play well enough to fuel a dominant offense, but if he taps into his full potential he could combine with Jarrett Patterson to anchor the Irish offensive line.

AVERY DAVIS, WIDE RECEIVER

Davis was a quality role player for Notre Dame last season. The Irish offense split between its three-receiver and multiple tight end alignments last season, which limited Davis's reps and production, as did the ball control offense Notre Dame played. Davis was a solid player for Notre Dame when he was on the field, finishing with 24 catches for 322 yards and a pair of scores.

Davis came up big in Notre Dame's 47-40 win over Clemson last season, but outside of that he was just a piece of the bigger machine. Last season was also his first as a regular in the rotation, but now Davis has a chance to become more of a go-to weapon.

The fifth-year senior was a legit third-down threat last season and I expect that to continue to be a big part of his game this season. With another year of wide receiver reps under his belt I expect the former quarterback to be even more impactful as a route runner, and hopefully he'll get more after-the-catch opportunities.

Davis will get a shot to become more of a focal point in the offense, but he'll need to play well early in the season if he wants to hold off the talented 2018 receivers. If he does you can expect to see a jump in production, more clutch play from the captain and his NFL Draft stock will rise.

GEORGE TAKACS, TIGHT END

Takacs has been in the same boat as Lugg; he's a talented player but also one that has been buried behind a deep and talented depth chart full of players who are now playing in the NFL. Michael Mayer is the team's top tight end but there is an opening for the No. 2 spot, which in the Notre Dame offense is far more important than it is in most offenses, and that is the role Takacs gets a shot to seize.

Takacs is a big (6-6, 247), athletic and in the few opportunities during his career when he got playing time he made plays. For most teams it would be a no-brainer that Takacs would seize hold of the No. 2 tight end role, but Notre Dame is not most teams. The Irish are absolutely loaded at tight end and Takacs will have to hold off talented sophomore Kevin Bauman and a pair of freshmen (Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans) if he wants to seize the job.

Takacs playing to his potential would give Notre Dame a really intriguing target. His size and ability to work the middle of the field would allow the Irish coaches to be more versatile with how they utilize Mayer this season. So Takacs breaking out wouldn't just give the offense another legitimate pass game weapon it would allow the staff to be even more multiple with the player that is arguably the top pass game weapon on the offense.

A one-two punch inside of Mayer and Takacs would also make it much harder for defenses to spread out and defend the perimeter players.

I could easily throw Jack Coan into this category, as the Wisconsin grad transfer quarterback is looking to prove himself to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country in hopes of not only leading Notre Dame to a great season, but also in an attempt to boost his NFL Draft stock. Since he's not a returner I decided to focus on other players.

