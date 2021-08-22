How do I get my money back from a private car seller

I bought a used BMW car from a private seller the guy told me everything was good on the car just needed some bumper work and hood repaint and that the title was in his name it hasn't been 3 days since he came to my house and sold me the car without giving me the title for my car that I didn't know was a lemon at the time I didn't touch it until I had the title in hand so I went to his house the next day and received the title to find out the title is not in his name at all I've been trying to get my money back from him he said he knew the guy that has the name on the title I asked to get his number he told me the guy wouldn't answer me I need help with this situation.