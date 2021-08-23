Students are returning to school with anxiety, grief and gaps in social skills - will there be enough school mental health resources?

Starting a new school year can be stressful and anxiety inducing under normal circumstances, and this year is anything but normal. Many of our students are returning face-to-face for the first time in 18 months. The rules and expectations are uncertain. Do I mask up or do I not? Should I be vaccinated? How close can I stand to someone now? Remember when the biggest worry we had was which outfit to wear for the first day of school? Our children and teens are facing so much more as they begin the 2021-2022 school year. So, forget about the pens, highlighters and binders and make sure you stock up on these mental health supplies for the children and teens in your homes and communities.