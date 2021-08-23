Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Students are returning to school with anxiety, grief and gaps in social skills - will there be enough school mental health resources?

By Sandra M. Chafouleas
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Sandra M. Chafouleas, University of Connecticut and Amy Briesch, Northeastern University. (THE CONVERSATION) Even before COVID-19, as many as 1 in 6 young children had a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. New findings...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Skills#Social Psychologists#K 12 School#School Psychology#University Of Connecticut#Northeastern University#Covid#Mckinsey Co#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Oakland County Moms

Back to School Tips for ADHD Students

Back to School Tips for ADHD Students – Heading back to school can be a stressful time for any family; even more so for those families who have children diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Consider the following tips as the school year begins. As always, remember that consistent parenting is...
Family RelationshipsAOL Corp

Parents flood social media with emotional back-to-school photos as kids return to classrooms: 'I am extremely losing it'

While schools in some areas of the country won't reopen until September, kids in parts of the U.S. are starting to head back to school after a year-plus of disrupted pandemic learning. Students in California went back to school last week for in-person learning after many experienced remote or hybrid learning models for most of last year, while someMississippi classrooms have been open since the last week of July.
Mental HealthNBC Miami

Op-Ed: NYC Schools Expand Mental Health Support for Students as Pandemic Leaves Kids in Crisis

Dr. Dave A. Chokshi is New York City's Health Commissioner, Meisha Porter is the New York City Schools Chancellor and Chirlane McCray is the first lady of New York City. Covid-19 was tearing through New York City during the outbreak's peak last winter, and the staff at a youth center in the South Bronx was especially concerned about a mother and her four children riding it out in a homeless shelter.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Mental Health in Spotlight as MD K-12 Schools Reopen

BALTIMORE, Md. — As Maryland children prepare to return to school in the next few weeks, experts say ensuring their mental health is stable is a top priority. Dr. Sharon Hoover, professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said many children faced more anxieties and stresses than ever […] The post Mental Health in Spotlight as MD K-12 Schools Reopen appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Kidstexasstandard.org

Are You Emotionally Ready For Back-To-School? How Parents, Teachers And Kids Can Prepare.

Millions of Texas children are heading back to in-person classes over the next few weeks. For many, it’s the first time they’ll set foot in classrooms after more than a year because of the pandemic. In addition to the many safety questions surrounding COVID-19, there are also concerns about how everyone will handle the transition from a social and emotional perspective.
Mental HealthOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Disabled population left out of the mental health conversation

The United States is seeing a critical need for mental health counselors. For some time now, even before the pandemic, there has been a shortage of counselors to meet the rising demand to treat conditions like depression and anxiety. Almost a third of therapists are seeing more patients, according to...
Mental Healthatlantanews.net

7 Online Mental Health Help Resources for Students

How many times have you heard: fake it till you make it? Often, serious mental illness symptoms get brushed under the rug and mistreated as laziness or attention-seeking. People only now start to finally recognize the topic of mental health and its importance. So, we can hope to get better at knowing when to self-help and help others.
Manassas, VAeSchool Online

Gale Helps Manassas City Public Schools Provide Mental Health and Wellness Resources to Students

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. and MANASSAS, Va. – August 12, 2021 – With the kickoff of the 2021-2022 school year, Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS) in northern Virginia is making student mental health a priority as it eases back into in-person classroom settings. The district has partnered with Gale, a Cengage company to help expand its social emotional learning (SEL) awareness program with the purchase of Cameron’s Collection and Cameron’s Camp for Wellness on the Gale eBooks platform. These new digital resources help students better understand their mental health and provide guidance to strengthen their SEL skills, enabling MCPS to further support student well-being.
Mental Healthedsource.org

Pandemic prompts grief support in schools | Quick Guide

How is grief support different from mental health support?. As students prepare to return to their classrooms for the 2021-22 school year, many are processing grief after the death of a loved one during the pandemic. To help those students, some schools are planning to offer grief support as part of their social-emotional learning curriculums.
Mental HealthDaily Independent

Navigating mental health conversation with you college student in 2021

LEXINGTON University of Kentucky students are returning to campus ready to embrace the Fall 2021 semester after more than a year of unprecedented challenges. For new members of the Big Blue Family, there's still anticipation at the thought of new-found freedom and apprehension when it comes to leaving the familiar behind. The transition to college can be emotionally challenging as life away from home, friends and the predictability of high school becomes reality.
Mental Healthnortonhealthcare.com

Partnership series addresses mental health and performance in student-athletes

Student-athletes may face unique challenges when it comes to educational, cultural, and psycho-social experiences. A collaboration among Norton Sports Health, the University of Louisville athletics department, KORT physical therapy and Jefferson County Public Schools is helping educate student-athletes, parents, athletic trainers, administrators and coaches about mental health issues faced by student-athletes.
Mental Healtheastcobber.com

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST: MENTAL HEALTH ADDITION

Starting a new school year can be stressful and anxiety inducing under normal circumstances, and this year is anything but normal. Many of our students are returning face-to-face for the first time in 18 months. The rules and expectations are uncertain. Do I mask up or do I not? Should I be vaccinated? How close can I stand to someone now? Remember when the biggest worry we had was which outfit to wear for the first day of school? Our children and teens are facing so much more as they begin the 2021-2022 school year. So, forget about the pens, highlighters and binders and make sure you stock up on these mental health supplies for the children and teens in your homes and communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy