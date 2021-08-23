An Insight into Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending
Peer-to-peer lending, also known as P2P lending, crowdlending, or social lending, allows borrowers to connect directly with lenders, bypassing the middleman normally involved when utilizing traditional banking systems. In a P2P lending scenario, lenders are typically referred to as “investors,” who loan money to qualified applicants. The intermediary website (P2P platform) usually sets the rates and the term for the lending agreement, and once the terms are agreed by both parties, the transaction will be facilitated.www.newsbtc.com
