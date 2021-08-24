Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

700 Wadsworth Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23236

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis large 3096sqft, 2story colonial home in Chesterfield schools has formal rooms, mostly w wood floors, marble & tile & lots of crown moulding, a gas FP, an eat-in kitchen updated w silver appliances, newer soft close cabinets w pull-out drawers, a pantry w multiple shelves & a 2nd pantry. Go a few steps down to a family room wired 4 media & w storage. Thru the back, enter a large laundry room w tons of storage. The second floor has 4 sunny BRMS, a tiled hall bath w vanities & linen closet, a very large MBRM , a MBTH w jetted tub, shower & double vanity. Access a walk-up attic w great storage & bonus finished room: yoga?There is a huge deck off the den & terrace 4 entertaining. A 2 car detached garage offers marble flooring & storage. Above is a huge room w refrigerator, sink, cabinets, a full bath & storage closet, Cfan, HVAC & separate utilities. Office? Game room? A new dimensional roof has been installed 8/14 on the house & detached garage. The detached shed has electricity. Weather storm w a whole house generator. Off 76 exit ramp at Midlothian, it is convenient to shopping, medical centers, movie theaters, car dealerships, parks, gyms & Chesterfield Towne Center.

