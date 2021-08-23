Cancel
Hall of Fame promoter and manager Jarvis Astaire passes away at 97

By Ring TV
The Ring Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHall of Famer Jarvis Astaire, one of Great Britain’s most influential promoters and managers, died this weekend at age 97. Born Jarvis Joseph Astaire October 6, 1923 in London, the son of a hatmaker was one of a select few who staged boxing events as a teenager, for at age 19 he put together charity bouts during World War II. But he was best known for his partnership with Mickey Duff, Terry Lawless and Mike Barrett, whose combined power included the rights to promote boxing events at Wembley Arena and Royal Albert Hall and to air them on BBC. Although a silent partner in terms of public relations, his clout behind the scenes was considerable. For example, he arranged Muhammad Ali’s London title defenses against Henry Cooper and Brian London as well as his championship contest versus Karl Mildenberger in Frankfurt.

