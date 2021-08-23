Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets’ Zach Wilson under pressure, Ja’Marr Chase struggles and more

By Matt Verderame
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery NFL quarterback operates with varying levels of pressure, but New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson is the rare youngster with no safety net. Mike White and James Morgan. These are the men who represent Zach Wilson’s understudies. The New York Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Trey Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#Gang Green#The New England Patriots#The Green Bay Packers#The Carolina Panthers#Wr#Cb#Los Angeles Chargers#Carolina Panthers 4#Og#Kansas City Chiefs 5#Detroit Lions#Rb#Washington Football Team#Cleveland Browns 10#Arizona Cardinals#Hall Of Famers#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous Patriots Member Has Telling Admission On Mac Jones

Cam Newton will be away from the New England Patriots‘ facility until Thursday due to a “misunderstanding” on COVID-19 tests, which means the door has opened for Mac Jones to potentially win the quarterback battle. When it comes to overall experience and knowledge, Newton should have a significant edge over...
NFLYardbarker

NFL world reacts to Zach Wilson putting on a show for Jets in preseason game

The New York Jets have lacked a true franchise quarterback since Joe Namath, but Zach Wilson sure looks like he’s ready to step into that starring role on Broadway. Undaunted by the heightened atmosphere of Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers, Wilson certainly looked the part on Saturday. The BYU product was the epitome of cool, calm and collected, hitting nine of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, as the Jets went to halftime with a 17-14 lead.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton gets brutally honest on Patriots QB competition with Mac Jones

When the New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it sent a clear message that at some point, they would hand the keys to the car over to him to run the offense. While it may not be right out of the gates in 2021, the former Alabama national champion will certainly get his shot at some point in time.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Cam Newton Doesn't Have the Right Traits to Remain in the NFL Very Long

Colin Cowherd: “Sources in New England say there is a level of frustration internally with Cam Newton and it has opened the window for Mac Jones. New England wants this out there, you know why New England wants it out there? Because when they move off Cam, ‘Hey, we gave him a chance, COVID situation last year, COVID situation this year’, they’ll have a little protection and a little insurance so when they move off Cam players in the locker room and players around the league know. I’m not into the blame game but this stuff doesn’t happen to Russell Wilson, it doesn’t happen to Brady, and it doesn’t happen to Mahomes. We’ve all had a friend who struggles to get out of his own way, and sometimes Cam struggles to get out of his own way. I’ve been critical of Cam for years and said “I like my Presidents to be ‘presidential’ and I like my quarterbacks to be ‘quarterback-ial.’ Grown-up, adult, focused, self-reliant, self-motivated, coachable – forget all the athletic stuff, there are just certain traits that I’m looking for in my Presidents and my quarterbacks, and sometimes Cam is not always great with those. It’s led to eroding mechanics, lack of efficiency, inconsistency production, and week-to-week, half-to-half you don’t know what they get. The ‘rightest’ take I’ve ever had is that Cam and Russell Westbrook would age poorly and age quickly. Cam is 32 and feels like he’s inches from being out of the league. Russell Wilson is 32 and I feel like he just entered his prime. Russell Wilson has better ‘quarterback-ial’ traits. Maturity, constantly working on mechanics, and uber-focused. Russell Westbrook is 32, fourth team in four years, Steph Curry 33 and just signed a max contract and there was an argument to be made he should have been the Most Valuable Player. How you age depends a lot on your traits. When Westbrook and Cam were in their hyper-athletic primes, they would just blow through their inefficiencies, but as they have aged and dipped athletically now you just get their inefficiency. Leadership doesn’t erode and mechanics don’t have to erode. Cam has had a career not getting out of his own way sometimes. Mac Jones may have just gotten a terrific opportunity.” (Full Video Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Compares Jets QB Zach Wilson To NFL Legend

The Zach Wilson hype train is off and running. Former NFL great Tony Romo is the latest to offer high praise for the Jets‘ rookie. The Jets took Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, surpassing Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the process. It was a risky gamble. Wilson played mostly mediocre competition his entire collegiate career at BYU. And Fields and Jones were both safer prospects. But the Jets pulled the trigger nonetheless.
NFLallfans.co

What Is Cam Newton’s Net Worth? (Updated 2021)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has been in the NFL for over 10 years. In addition to his NFL salary, his celebrity endorsements have also boosted his lifetime earnings. He is a wealthy man by all standards and best known for his MVP years with the Carolina Panthers. But,...
NFLwmleader.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson took positive baby steps and didn’t fall

The game meant more for the undrafted free agents and journeymen desperate to either realize their childhood NFL dream or cling to it yet again. But when you are the second-overall pick of the NFL draft, when you are the Chosen One for a franchise that has chosen you to take flight on opening day on Woody Johnson’s Jets following a decade of being grounded, the game meant everything to you, and to your franchise, and to Jets fans, because all of them do, and will, from here to eternity, or to the next rookie franchise quarterback.
NFLNewsday

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson shows he can move Jets offense

The spotlight was on Zach Wilson in his NFL preseason debut Saturday night, and the Jets rookie quarterback showed some of the traits that made him the second pick in the draft. Wilson stood in the pocket, avoided the rush, made throws on the move and showed his arm strength...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Situation With Cam Newton

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton won’t be allowed to join his teammates on the practice field until Thursday because of a misunderstanding regarding COVID-19 tests. This gives Mac Jones the chance to close the gap in their quarterback competition. During this Tuesday’s press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
NFLPosted by
JetsCountry

Jets' Zach Wilson Impresses in Preseason Debut

All eyes were on No. 2 in white on Saturday night as the Jets offense took the field for New York's preseason debut. It was a small sample size—just two series, stretching into the beginning of the second quarter—but Wilson gave Jets fans a glimpse of his potential in the NFL with a promising performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy