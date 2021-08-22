Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

How to edit a caption on TikTok after you’ve already posted

dexerto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver written a long, meaningful caption on TikTok before realizing you’ve forgotten the most important part? Is there a way to edit the essay after you’ve already posted it? Here’s the lowdown on how to go back and alter your words. TikTok can be tricky to grasp if you’re a...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edits#Business Insider#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

How many followers do you need on TikTok to get paid?

It seems pretty easy to gain a good following on TikTok. Taking part in a viral dance or crazy trend could have you popping on the FYP. But, how many followers do you actually need in order to make some serious dollar?. TikTok currently stands at over 1 billion users...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

PEZ's Myth Busting Response To Viral TikTok Hack Has People Talking

The internet was blown away yet again this week when a TikTok video demonstrating a seemingly ingenious way to quickly load up a PEZ dispenser went viral. The clip, which was originally shared by user @sonn1c, showed the TikToker loading a full package of the iconic brick-shaped candies, wrapper and all, into the bottom of the novelty gadget, pushing the empty shaft upwards. The user then pushed it back down, perfectly filling the dispenser with candy while shedding its colorful packaging along the way.
Behind Viral VideosANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

TikTok testing out Stories feature with 24-hour videos

If you don’t know by now or if you’ve been living under a rock, TikTok has been one of, if not the most popular social media apps of the past few years. We’ve been seeing major tech companies trying to emulate its success with their own versions. But now it looks like it’s TikTok’s turn to try out a popular feature on brands like Facebook, Snapchat, etc: the ephemeral posts. TikTok Stories is now being tested out in several countries outside of the U.S.
Behind Viral VideosAOL Corp

Why are TikTok users trying to climb pyramids made of milk crates?

The "Milk Crate Challenge" is going viral on social media. And we don't recommend trying this at home. On August 21, the multimedia company Sir Veillance Studios shared a video on Twitter where a man tries to walk up and down a staircase made of milk crates. On August 21, the multimedia company Sir Veillance Studios shared a video on Twitter where a man tries to walk up and down a staircase made of milk crates. The viral clip currently has over 8.3 million views. It has also spawned a dangerous meme. The "Milk Crate Challenge" is dangerous because you can easily lose balance and fall. However, only a few of the videos on TikTok are labeled, "The action in this video could result in serious injury". However, only a few of the videos on TikTok are labeled, "The action in this video could result in serious injury". "Unc knocked it out straight from the construction site," the user @Theloot7 wrote on Twitter. His uncle completed the challenge safely but not before crates started to topple over behind him. TikToker Brittany Morris shared a video of some friends doing the challenge. the clip is the perfect cautionary tale. Just when her friend reached the peak, the stairs came crashing down. He had a pretty nasty fall and nearly landed face first. When a person commented to ask if he was OK, Morris replied "He's straight" with a laughing emoji.
Behind Viral VideosMichigan Daily

Watch the video: Ross ‘Potato Professor’ goes viral on TikTok

It’s not always business as usual when it comes to assistant professor Ryan Ball’s graduate accounting class. Earlier this month, an anything-but-conventional Zoom review session kicked off with a blaring rendition of Michael Buffer’s “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble!” and a stock image of the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business on screen. Students, confused yet intrigued, danced along to the music not knowing what exactly was to come.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Amouranth reveals she’s been offered money to coach content creators

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed that content creators have offered her some serious money to coach them in order to help build their channels. Amouranth is one of the most successful content creators on the internet, with millions of followers on multiple platforms including Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and some more “adult” websites.
Behind Viral Videosfairfieldcitizenonline.com

TikTok is Testing an Instagram-Style 'Stories' Feature

Many people know of the "stories" feature that Snapchat first proposed in 2013, where people can post photos or videos that disappear in 24 hours. This featured has popped up on the likes of Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and even on Twitter, a platform that recently eliminated them. Now social network...
Behind Viral Videosavast.com

What does TikTok know about you?

As a millennial, I gave up so much of my data without realizing it. Now that I do realize it, do I want to go down that route again with TikTok?. Full confession: I do not use TikTok. As a certified Old Millennial, the only places I’ve watched TikTok videos (is that what the kids call them?) is when they’re reposted to Instagram. I chose not to jump on that particular social media bandwagon for a few reasons.
Animalssportswar.com

Besides if the earth was flat cats would've already pushed everything off.

Totally fake photo. Where's the ice wall and NASA stormtrooopers? ** -- HokieNoVA 08/17/2021 4:29PM. Besides if the earth was flat cats would've already pushed everything off. ** -- Major Kong 08/17/2021 4:33PM. Idiots. Everybody knows you don't go surfing near the edge of the earth! ** -- HokieGator 08/17/2021...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Ludwig defends the most bullied creator on TikTok: “Its gone too far”

Ludwig has moved to defend one of the most bullied TikTokers around, Bentellect, saying that it’s all gone too far. If you’re on TikTok, you’ve probably seen some sort of bullying or even just friendly banter going on between different creators. If you’re not on TikTok, you’ve likely seen something similar on just about every other social media platform.
Behind Viral Videoshotspotatl.com

Check The Stats: These Viral TikTok Songs Have Made Millions

TikTok has quickly become one of the number one sources for artists. The social media platform is a one stop shop for discovery. Whether you find out how to achieve stunning eyebrows, DIY your new at-home work space or discover your new favorite song, TikTok is the newest hub to find whatever you may be looking for. We learned how much money musicians have earned from their viral TikTok songs thanks to fans of the platform.
Behind Viral Videosbutterpolish.com

10 Stunning Ideas To Boost Your TikTok Followers Count

Though TikTok is the new player on social media networks, it gained remarkable growth with its attractive features. Individuals can visually feel the transition if they harness the power of TikTok in the right path. Social media offers plenty of audiences but reaching out to them still remains a challenge. And now, TikTok has become the solution for gaining popularity with thousands of followers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy