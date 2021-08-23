Kanal Istanbul, Turkey's Middle Corridor, and the Belt and Road Initiative

The Kremlin has long prided itself on what it calls a multi-vector foreign policy, making alliances with sworn enemies Iran and Israel, Turkey and the Kurds, without so much as breaking a sweat.But its approach on Afghanistan and the Taliban pushes the diplomatic double-life to a schizophrenic extreme.On the one hand, Russia still officially views the Taliban as a terrorist organisation. That, at least, is the classification on its security agency lists – the same lists used to prosecute followers of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.And yet the Taliban are also regularly returning VIP guests in Moscow, “reasonable guys”...