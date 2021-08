Game day is finally here. Tonight the Los Angeles Rams begin their preseason schedule of games against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. 31 teams that are not named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been waiting since the end of last season to get a new start after falling short of the ultimate prize. For the LA Rams, it ended after a 10-6 regular season, a win against the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round, and finally elimination in Green Bay against the MVP Aaron Rodgers in the divisional round of the playoffs.