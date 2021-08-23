360 Chiropractic in Lacey Explains Why You Should See a Chiropractor During Pregnancy

Nothing affects a woman’s body like pregnancy. People often think about the hormones, changes in dietary requirements and stretch marks. But we often overlook the fact that their body’s structure is changing to make room for the growing baby. A woman’s entire posture changes during pregnancy: her belly rounds out, causing the curve of her back to become more pronounced. Her center of gravity shifts forward and ligaments become looser. It’s no wonder that all these changes can cause skeletal differences that may be painful. Drs. George and Stefanie Olar at 360 Chiropractic in Lacey treat many pregnant women to help them stay more comfortable during pregnancy.