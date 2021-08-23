Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lacey, WA

360 Chiropractic in Lacey Explains Why You Should See a Chiropractor During Pregnancy

By Kristina Lotz
thurstontalk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing affects a woman’s body like pregnancy. People often think about the hormones, changes in dietary requirements and stretch marks. But we often overlook the fact that their body’s structure is changing to make room for the growing baby. A woman’s entire posture changes during pregnancy: her belly rounds out, causing the curve of her back to become more pronounced. Her center of gravity shifts forward and ligaments become looser. It’s no wonder that all these changes can cause skeletal differences that may be painful. Drs. George and Stefanie Olar at 360 Chiropractic in Lacey treat many pregnant women to help them stay more comfortable during pregnancy.

www.thurstontalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Lacey, WA
Health
City
Lacey, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiropractic#Chiropractors#Icpa#Pgp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Women's HealthWSVN-TV

‘If you love that baby, please go get vaccinated’: Broward Health officials see increase of pregnant COVID patients

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Healthcare officials have an urgent message for pregnant women as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Doctors at Broward Health Medical Center said they have seen young, healthy people with no preexisting conditions come into the hospital seriously ill after contracting COVID-19 and the same situation is now happening to pregnant women.
HealthPosted by
Tyla

Doctor Explains Why Women Should Never Pee In The Shower

Shower pee-ers, where are you? We know you walk among us. If anything, it might be easier to ask who doesn’t pee in the shower, as a survey by Shape magazine found a whopping 80 per cent of us have made our shower water a little more golden. But one...
Women's HealthBabyCenter Blog

Bleeding gums during pregnancy

What are some ways I can take care of my teeth during pregnancy?. When should I call my dentist about bleeding gums during pregnancy?. Is it normal to have bleeding gums during pregnancy?. About 60 to 75 percent of pregnant women have swollen, red, tender gums that bleed when flossed...
Women's Healthmainlinehealth.org

How to support your partner during pregnancy

Throughout pregnancy, women go through a host of physical and mental changes that can be exciting and joyful, and at other times, nerve-wracking and anxiety-inducing. As these changes occur, it is helpful for pregnant women to have emotional and physical support from friends or family. When that support comes from a partner, partners often wonder the best way they can be of support.
Women's Healthverywellfamily.com

How to Cope With Anxiety During Pregnancy

Every parent-to-be has worries. Whether you are concerned about your developing baby or anxious about labor and delivery, it is not uncommon to have your fair share of nervousness and anxiety. The reality is that behind nearly every pregnant belly is a hesitant, worried—and perhaps even anxious—person. In fact, by...
Public HealthPeople

Hunter McGrady Got Vaccine After Birth of Baby Following COVID Bout While Pregnant: 'Important'

Hunter McGrady is reflecting on having COVID-19 while pregnant and why she felt it was important to get vaccinated after the birth of her son. The 28-year-old model welcomed her first baby, son Hudson Tynan, with husband Brian Keys in June, and she previously revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 seven months into her pregnancy. Answering fan questions on her Instagram Story Friday, McGrady said she got vaccinated after giving birth.
Women's Healthromper.com

Here's When Your Belly Will "Pop" With Twins

My mom didn't know she was pregnant with twins until a week before we were born. Now that I'm a mom I find that shocking, because my mom started to show right away and her doctor put her on a diet because she was "gaining too much weight." Thankfully, prenatal care has changed a lot since then, and most twin moms will find out during a first trimester ultrasound. But when does your belly pop with twins? And if it occurs sooner than it does with singleton pregnancies, could that help moms-to-be know what to expect sooner rather than later?
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Midland OB-GYN warns of complications for unvaccinated mothers

Dr. Ronica McBrayer has a message for pregnant women. The obstetrician-gynecologist is not saying to take a chance with a vaccine while carrying a child. In fact, she said that those infected with the delta variant are taking their own chances. One patient came last week. At lunchtime on a...
Women's HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

15-Year Study Has Good News For Mothers Who Need Antipsychotic Meds During Pregnancy

Women receiving treatment for psychosis should be okay to keep taking their meds if they fall pregnant, according to a new study that followed hundreds of thousands of pregnant women through to birth, and their kids years into childhood. It found women on antipsychotics are no more likely to give birth early or to underweight infants, than healthy pregnant women are. Additionally, no link was found between antipsychotic drugs in pregnancy and the development of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the kids. This should be reassuring for pregnant people who require antipsychotic medication for serious mental illness...

Comments / 0

Community Policy