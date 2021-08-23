Cancel
Public Health

UK to Launch SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Surveillance Program

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — The UK government on Sunday announced the launch of a program to track the levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to help assess the efficacy of vaccines against the virus. The UK also this week disclosed plans to tackle misleading pricing...

Sajid Javid
