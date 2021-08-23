Monday Mailbag – What to expect from Kailer Yamamoto

It’s Monday morning and that means we’re back with a brand new Mailbag to not only get your week started but also to make sense of what’s going on with our beloved Edmonton Oilers! This week, we’re looking at Kailer Yamamoto’s upcoming season, Alex Stalock’s spot on the depth chart, Klefbom, and more. If you’ve got got a question you’d like to ask, email it to me at [email protected] or hit me up on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk and I’ll get to you as soon as we can.