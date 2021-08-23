Cancel
Tigers Today: Three Clemson products listed in NFL top 100

By Pete Nakos about 8 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VetCP_0baA8ZmK00
Three Clemson products made this year's version of the NFL top 100. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Three Clemson products listed in NFL top 100

Clemson has one of the nation’s top rosters this season. But the Tigers have also developed plenty of talent over the years; there’s a reason why Dabo Swinney has won two national championships.

So it’s not surprising to see Clemson land three former players on the NFL top-100 list, which was finalized on Sunday. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has made the top 10 for the second-consecutive year. His final ranking will be announced next Saturday on the NFL Network at 4 p.m.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson clocked in at No. 18, while defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sits at 54th overall.

Hopkins is widely considered one of the top receivers in the league. The three-time Pro Bowler finished last season with 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. Watson’s current status with the Houston Texans is unknown, but he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards last season.

Clemson has plenty of current talent. But the job the Tigers have done developing NFL talent shouldn’t be forgotten.

Tigers pick up second-straight win to open season

Behind its second-consecutive shutout to open the season, Clemson defeated Loyola (Md.) 4-0 on Sunday evening at Historic Riggs Field to improve to 2-0-0.

Caroline Conti, Megan Bornkamp, Renee Lylesslotted and Sydney Minarik all tallied goals. Clemson’s stout defense held Loyola to zero shots, as goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff extended her scoreless streak to 144 minutes and Halle Mackiewicz finished the job in goal.

The Tigers visit Texas A&M on Saturday.

Five things we learned from Clemson fall camp

Fall camp has wrapped up at Clemson, and the Tigers are officially turning their focus to Georgia in preparation for the Sept. 4 season opener in Charlotte.

There is still plenty to get done in the preseason, but we have already learned a lot about what can be expected from the Tigers in 2021.

ClemsonSports.com senior writer Matt Connolly broke down five things we learned from fall camp.

Counting down

  • Clemson vs. Georgia (season opener): 12 days
  • Clemson at South Carolina: 96 days

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
801
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
