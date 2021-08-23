Cancel
Psychonauts 2 review: A truly triumphant return for Double Fine Productions

By Alexander Cope
windowscentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April 2005, then-new game developer Double Fine Productions unleashed their first brainchild onto the world — Psychonauts. This platformer told the story of Razputin Aquato, a young runaway acrobat who dreams of joining an organization of psychic secret agents, the titular Psychonauts. It was in many ways ahead of its time with imaginative 3D level design, clever writing, interesting characters, and polished gameplay — with a thoughtful message about mental health — a topic which was rarely discussed so openly back then. What's more, Psychonauts still holds up today.

