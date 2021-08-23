Meghann Perry to Host an Introduction to Recovery Story Telling Event

Meghann Perry, CARC, RCP will host an introduction to a recovery storytelling event from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on October 8 at the Salida Methodist Church. As she comes through Salida on her tour across Colorado, Perry is inviting Chaffee residents to explore stories from their life and discover resilience, hope, and healing after a devastating pandemic year. This event allows participants to learn about the craft of storytelling in a supportive space.