Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CO

Meghann Perry to Host an Introduction to Recovery Story Telling Event

By Brooke Gilmore
arkvalleyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Meghann Perry, CARC, RCP will host an introduction to a recovery storytelling event from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on October 8 at the Salida Methodist Church. As she comes through Salida on her tour across Colorado, Perry is inviting Chaffee residents to explore stories from their life and discover resilience, hope, and healing after a devastating pandemic year. This event allows participants to learn about the craft of storytelling in a supportive space.

arkvalleyvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Salida, CO
Entertainment
Salida, CO
Health
City
Salida, CO
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Depression#Carc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

Australia and New Zealand end evacuation missions from Kabul. Australia and New Zealand have both ended their evacuation flights from Kabul, as Afghanistan reels from the deadly bombing attacks. New Zealand's final evacuation flight had landed in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday night local time, before the attacks took...
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Time's Up CEO resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal

Washington (CNN) — Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen on Thursday announced she was resigning from her position at the women's rights organization amid backlash over its connection to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal. "Now is the time for TIME'S UP to evolve and move forward as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy