Can I reschedule my Vantage Africa tour, or will I lose my money? | Travel Troubleshooter

When Vantage Travel cancels Rick Knee’s trip to Africa, it rebooks him on a new tour. But now he can’t go. Is his money lost?. Q: Almost two years ago, I booked an Africa trip through Vantage Travel, which was supposed to depart in June 2020. Vantage canceled the trip because of COVID-19. The company re-registered me with the same group, scheduled to leave in September. When I asked why Vantage didn’t give me any other options or offer a refund, a representative told me she assumed I would just go along with the group.