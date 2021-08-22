Tenant vs landlord, What can I do?? Should I fight this??

My landlord found out I was documenting all the building housing and health codes violation she has me living under. The next day she came and entered the property along side her unlicensed contractor. She was acting hysterically towards my mom saying if I can take pictures that she can take pictures too. My 60+ year old disabled mother called me scared. I told her ask her to leave and close the door. The landlord didn't want to leave and so my mom pushed her out. Police was called. FOIA request dispatch call, officer body cam, and report. The next day she went to an attorney and gave me a notice of rent termination and notice to vacate or will be evicted. This to me is retaliatory eviction. I was withholding a portion of the rent for non compliance of her addressing all the building housing and health codes violation. I gave her the legal 7day opportunity to start fixing. Haven't heard from the landlord since. I really can't afford to move somewhere else at this time. All the mold has my mom sick as well. Maybe sue her for damages as well. I have her on film while I show her all the code violations and her refusing to fix them on film. She admits everything on fi.