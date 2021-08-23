Spain is deploying drones to monitor traffic violations

Your selfies are being grabbed by police, FBI and at least 9 other federal agencies have been using them for a facial recognition data bank. Most everyone by now has taken a selfie and posted it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, for their friends and the world to see. Authorities have swooped in at this public domain as well as a New York company called Clearview to build a massive database to track people they are looking for. Doesn't that seem scary as hell?