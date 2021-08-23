Cancel
Restaurants

Ice cream kings Ben and Jerry's launch limited edition scoop in Soho

By Marcus Brown
Time Out Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn't love Phish Food? I can recount countless hungover Sunday's justifying the £5 it costs for a 465ml tub of calorie-rich dairy ecstasy, only to leave it melting on the floor of my anxiety dungeon. Perhaps you're more civilised and opt for a tub of Cherry Garcia with an art-house movie, only to find yourself at the mercy of the most intense sugar-high you've ever experienced? Thankfully you can now enjoy both flavours in super size form, Ben and Jerries' iconic Phish Food and Cherry Garcia will be encapsulated in chocolate bowls. Each bowl will resemble the flavour of the ice cream it holds (fish shaped and cherry shaped).

#Limited Edition#Dairy#Food Drink#Phish Food#Soho Scoop Shop
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksYakima Herald Republic

Dear Crabby: Why do Americans put peanut butter in whiskey?

Not for them coffee, but coffee with pumpkin and date. From sea to shining sea, not a regular beer, but one with cranberry and mustard that tastes like cake. Have some whiskey with peanut butter? Because the Scots after hundreds of years were unable to perfect the recipe? Why, oh why?
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Dunkin' Secret Menu Drink Tastes Like A Chocolate Covered Strawberry

If you are not a huge fan of coffee and assumed your beverage options at Dunkin' were limited to either hot chocolate or iced tea, this secret menu drink might just be your new go-to order. According to Taste of Home, the drink is a hybrid of a frozen hot chocolate and a strawberry Coolatta (Dunkin's version of a slushie), and the result tastes just like a chocolate covered strawberry.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Selena Gomez Launches $30 Ice Cream Sundae at Serendipity3

Selena Gomez’s ice cream endeavor is expanding. A year after launching a line of ice cream flavors with Serendipity3, the iconic New York City restaurant now offers the Selena Sundae on its menu. Created by Gomez, the $29.95 dessert features Cookies & Cream remix ice cream covered in hot fudge, cream-filled cookie crumbles, pink sugar and whipped cream and is topped off by a banana and a cherry. A percentage of proceeds from the sundae will go to Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund to support access to mental health resources. Gomez is now an investor and a partner in Serendipity3 and Serendipity Brands. “My...
Food & Drinkstheimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Nestle Coffee mate New Fall 2021 Coffee Creamer Flavors

If you don’t follow the coffee creamer universe, fall is one of the seasons when we see new varieties from Nestle Coffee mate. This year, the brand brings us two of them — Natural Bliss Cinnamon Swirl Latte and Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Creamer. Oh, you were hoping...
Food & Drinkshypebeast.com

Pop-Tarts Whips up a Limited-Edition Chocolate Churro Flavor

Following the collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade, Pop-Tarts is releasing a new limited edition Día de Muertos box with a Chocolate Churro flavor in celebration of the honorary tradition that originated from Mexico. In partnership with Kellogg’s HOLA Latino Business Employee Resource Group, the latest offering features a mix of vibrant...
RestaurantsEater

Point Loma Scoop Shop Collects the Country’s Best Ice Creams

A new breed of ice cream parlor has opened in Point Loma where customers can taste through a curated collection from some of the top ice cream makers in the United States. Co-owner and operator Alex Bock, who currently works as an aerospace engineer, first got the idea when he was traveling the country doing demos for his jetpack company; at every stop, he would make a point to visit the city’s best breweries and ice cream shops.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Aldi offering new fun frozen treats for final days of summer

With the weather heating up, there is nothing we need more than some frozen treats to keep us cool. Mother Nature doesn’t care that fall is around the corner. She’s saying it’s going to be over 100 degrees every day and we just have to deal with it. Luckily, Aldi has some new frozen treats that are perfect for the sweltering heat.
MakeupHypebae

Coca-Cola x Morphe Drop a Sweet "Cherry Coke" Makeup Collection

Coca-Cola and Morphe have teamed up on another makeup collection. Dubbed “Cherry Coke,” the range includes an eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, blush and makeup sponge. The Cheerfully Cherry Artistry Palette comes with 18 shades featuring neutrals, bold berries and reds in matte, glitter and satin finishes. Add a pop of shine to your lips with the Cherry Lip Glaze, which boasts a daring black cherry hue. If you’re always on the go, the Cherry Refresher Lip and Cheek Duo is the perfect product for you as it comes with a black-cherry lip glaze and cherry-toned blush in one case. Rounding off the line is the Bunch O’Cherries Three-Piece Beauty Sponge Set made out of velvety microfiber material.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Is So Expensive

Ben & Jerry's, one of the most well-recognized ice cream brands in the United States, is known for its creative — often punny — flavor names, delicious pints, and for its social justice-driven mission. Started in 1978, Ben & Jerry's has grown to be one of the world's favorite ice cream brands, per Marketing91. After trying any of its countless options — the company even makes dairy-free alternatives — it's not hard to see why. Ben & Jerry's ice cream is, in a word, delicious.
Food & Drinksdo512family.com

Museum of Ice Cream: What's the Scoop?

Have you seen the new bubblegum pink building in the Domain? Is your Instagram feed already loaded with images of people swimming in a pool of sprinkles? The Museum of Ice Cream has just opened a popup location right here in Austin, and we’re gonna give you the scoop on what it’s all about.
Food & Drinksourcommunitynow.com

Dr Pepper Introduces New Flavor as Part of 'Pepper Perks' Program

The exclusive flavor is only available through the brand's new points program. Dr Pepper may be known for its 23 flavors, but it's about to introduce another to the mix: chocolate. This week, the longtime brand debuted their newest, limited-edition flavor combo, FANtastic Chocolate. The new soda, decorated with footballs...

