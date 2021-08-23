Gilbert's Free Residential Landscape Workshops Begin Thursday

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert's 2021 Fall Residential Landscape Workshops begin this week.

The five-part series is hosted by Gilbert's Water Conservation Department and designed to help residents create beautiful, water-efficient yards on a budget.

This year, our team has also added a special workshop called 'Gilbert Water 101' where residents can learn more about Gilbert's efforts to provide a secure water future for the community.

Classes are free, but registration is required. The workshops will take place at Southeast Regional Library in the Assembly Room at 775 N. Greenfield Road.

See the full class schedule below or visit gilbertaz.gov/waterworkshops for more information.

Hummingbird and Butterfly Gardens

Thursday, August 26 | 6:30-9 PM

Residential landscapes can be great wildlife habitats. If you are interested in beautiful blooms that attract hummingbirds and butterflies, this class is for you. We’ll explore the numerous options for a colorful yard that is also water thrifty.

Registration link: glbrt.is/waterworkshops21

The ABCs of Landscape Watering

Thursday, September 2 | 6:30-9 PM

On average, 70% of your annual water use is outdoors in the landscape. This class will teach you how to properly water the plants and grass in your yard. You will also get hands-on experience by learning how to program an actual controller in class.

Registration link: glbrt.is/waterworkshops21

Drip Irrigation Design and Installation

Thursday, September 9 | 6:30-9 PM

If you are thinking about putting in a new drip irrigation system in your yard, this class can help you learn how to design and install an efficient drip irrigation system. Whether you plan on doing it yourself or hiring a professional, this class will boost your knowledge of what goes into designing and installing a drip irrigation system.

Registration link: glbrt.is/waterworkshops21

Gilbert Water 101

Saturday, September 11 | 10 AM-12 PM

Have you been hearing a lot about drought and water shortage? Come learn how Gilbert has prepared for these conditions and is still able to grow because of our diverse and resilient water portfolio. Also, you will get to see how water is treated, recycled, and saved at our water, wastewater, and recharge facilities. We look forward to sharing with you how Gilbert works to provide a secure water future for the community.

Registration link: glbrt.is/waterworkshops21

Smart Controllers

Thursday, September 16 | 6:30-9 PM

If you leave town in the summer or hate going out each month to adjust your irrigation controller, you may want to look at purchasing a smart controller. Smart controllers take into account local daily weather conditions and water accordingly. Learn the ins and outs of this new breed of irrigation controller and see if it is right for you and your yard.

Registration link: glbrt.is/waterworkshops21

Can't make it this year? We also have online workshops available at gilbertaz.gov/waterworkshops.

Learn more about Gilbert's Water Conservation Department by visiting gilbertaz.gov/water.