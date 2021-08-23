Cancel
Tennessee State

Family: Twin babies among those killed in Tennessee floods

By WTVF Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
Two 7-month-old babies were among those killed in flooding in Middle Tennessee when they were swept away by floodwaters on Saturday morning, according to their family.

Angie Cason, the twins' grandmother, said her daughter and son-in-law were together Saturday morning with their four children when floodwaters unexpectedly reached their apartment building.

The mother was swept away by the waters but managed to make it to safety.

The father grabbed the 7-month-old twins, Ryan and Rieligh, along with their 5-year-old and 19-month-old siblings.

Cason said the force of the water tore the twins from his arms. The family said the babies went under and disappeared. Their bodies were later recovered close to one another by first responders.

Officials say at least 20 people were killed, and about 20 people are still missing after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding west of Nashville over the weekend.

Portions of middle Tennessee received as much as 10 to 12 inches of rain over six hours on Saturday, causing flash floods.

This story was originally published by Caroline Sutton on Scripps station WTVF in Nashville.

Comments / 0

