Energy Industry

GlobalData: Delays force Argentina to purchase LNG at record-high prices

By Sarah Smith
lngindustry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSvetlana Doh, Upstream Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Plan Gas IV’s delay is a shame, as it has introduced some positive changes. For example, operators must commit to supply contracted volumes for a period of four years – with a possibility to extend the terms for another four. There is also now a maximum price for each basin, which should not exceed US$3.21/million Btu of gas, and the contract prices being in US dollars give more certainty for operators in the mid-term. In fact, ever since the plan was initiated, drilling activities in the Neuquina basin, home to the Vaca Muerta shale, have picked up and production rose by almost 19% in the period of February - June 2021. It is just all a bit too late to meet winter energy demand.

#Lng#Globaldata#Natural Gas Price#Globaldata#Lng#La Invernada#Pampa Energia#Exxon Mobil Corp#Exxonmobil#Qatar Petroleum
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
Gas Price
Argentina
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Iran's mega gas find could become major supply source for EU

A new natural gas find in the Iranian section of the Caspian Sea could turn the country into a major supplier to Europe, the Tehran Times reported, citing reserve estimates of the state company that made the discovery. "If the initial estimates are confirmed and exploration success is achieved, the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Man, Woodside sign LNG tech pact

The companies will develop a solution, known as Factory LNG, for small-to-mid scale LNG production. Germany’s Man Energy Solutions and Australia’s Woodside have signed an agreement to develop a solution for small-to-mid scale LNG production, the companies said on August 26. The solution is known as Factory LNG and involves...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal for NFE Project

Qatar Petroleum has announced the award of a 'major' engineering, procurement and construction contract for its North Field Expansion project to Tecnicas Reunidas S.A. Qatar Petroleum has announced the award of a “major” engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its North Field Expansion (NFE) project to Técnicas Reunidas S.A.
Agriculturethefern.org

High prices, strong demand mean back-to-back records for U.S. ag exports

Propelled by the global economic recovery from the pandemic, U.S. farm exports will set back-to-back sales records this fiscal year and in the new year beginning on Oct. 1, the government forecast on Thursday. China would account for $1 of every $5 in exports during the two-year span, with annual purchases running more than $10… » Read More.
Industrymining.com

Tin price hits record highs as global stocks shrink

While the broader metals recovery rally shows signs of flagging, tin keeps punching out fresh all-time highs on both the London and Shanghai markets. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month tin last week touched $35,955 per tonne, eclipsing the previous record of $33,600 dating from 2011. Currently trading around $35,400 per...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

U.S. natural gas exports to exceed natural gas imports in 2021

U.S. natural gas exports are rising as companies sell more LNG to Mexico. Exports will exceed imports in 2021 by an average of 11 billion cubic feet per day, nearly double the 2020 average of 7.5 billion cubic feet per day, according to the Energy Department. Annual LNG exports are...
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

EIA Predicts Record High U.S. LNG Exports in 2021/22

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is forecasting that U.S. natural gas exports will exceed natural gas imports by an average of 11.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2021, or almost 50% more than the 2020 average of 7.5 Bcf/d. Increases in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and increases in pipeline exports to Mexico are driving the growth in U.S. natural gas exports. EIA also says U.S. natural gas exports will continue to grow throughout 2021 and 2022, exceeding the record of 14.4 Bcf/d set in 2020. This spells opportunity for M-U drillers.
IndustryWNMT AM 650

Record high aluminium prices likely to spur destocking

LONDON (Reuters) – Record aluminium prices in the United States and Europe will be sustained by Russia’s mining tax for some months, but attempts to push prices even higher are likely to face headwinds from traders cashing in their stocks, analysts said. Russia has imposed a 15% tax or a...
Energy Industrylngindustry.com

EIA: US LNG exports to exceed pipeline exports

In the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) August 2021 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the company forecasts that US natural gas exports will exceed natural gas imports by an average of 11.0 billion ft3/d in 2021, or almost 50% more than the 2020 average of 7.5 billion ft3/d. Increases in LNG exports and in pipeline exports to Mexico are driving this growth in US natural gas exports. For the first time since US LNG exports from the Lower 48 states began in 2016, annual LNG exports are expected to outpace pipeline exports – by an estimated 0.6 billion ft3/d – this year.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Liquefied Natural Gas Market Future Prospects 2026 | Equinor, Chevron, Financial Overview

Latest Market Research on "Liquefied Natural Gas Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Imperial Oil to produce renewable diesel at Canadian refinery

ExxonMobil affiliate Imperial Oil has unveiled plans to produce renewable diesel at its Strathcona refinery, Edmonton, Canada. The plan involves building a new complex at the refinery with a capacity of producing 20,000 barrels of renewable diesel per day. This will help in reducing emissions in the Canadian transportation sector by around three million metric tonnes annually.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

China discovers massive shale deposit at its largest oil field

PetroChina, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, has announced the discovery of significant reserves of shale oil at the nation's largest oil field, Daqing, in northeastern Heilongjiang province. "The projected geological reserves of shale oil in the Daqing-Gulong field exceed 1.268 billion tons," the company said on its official...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Qatar Petroleum awards $500m EPC contract for North Field LNG expansion

Qatar Petroleum has awarded Spain’s Técnicas Reunidas a contract for its North Field LNG expansion project. The initial value of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract has been estimated to be more than $500m. Técnicas Reunidas will be responsible for the expansion of existing liquid products storage and loading...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China headed for record purchases of U.S. ag exports

Exporters sold $15.2 billion worth of American farm products to China in the first six months of 2021, raising the possibility of record sales this year, wrote economist David Widmar on Monday on the Agricultural Economic Insights blog. Sales are on pace to hit $33.7 billion, with some of the most active months for sales — during and after the fall harvest — still to come.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

PEMEX Platform Fire Hammers Mexico’s Oil Production

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) – Five workers were killed and six injured in Sunday’s fire on an offshore platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico operated by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) that cut about a quarter of Mexico’s oil production, the company said on Monday. The fire broke out as...

