August 23 weather forecast: Very warm and muggy with possible showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! It will be another scorcher out there with highs near 90 again today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Pittsburgh did officially hit 90 yesterday along with several other spots like Butler and Beaver, with the heat index again hitting the lower to mid-90s by late afternoon. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Mostly sunny skies will be the norm but a round of scattered showers and storms could pop up again late this afternoon. The heat sticks around through the weekend though highs will be a touch less scorching in the upper 80s tomorrow through Sunday. Today will be mostly sunny with a stray shower or storm with a high of 90 degrees and tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 70 degrees. Friday is looking similar with mostly sunny conditions and a stray shower or storm possible, with a high of 88 degrees. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.