August 23 weather forecast: Very warm and muggy with possible showers

By Kate Thornton
binghamtonhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Monday, August 23, 2021) Rain and flooding potential from Henri sticks around Monday before it finally pulls away. A much needed break from the rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical Depression Henri churns over the Catskills Monday producing additional rainfall and thunderstorms for areas east of I-81. The counties at...

www.binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Northampton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Heavy rain in forecast leads to flash flood watch

The Lehigh Valley region is included in a flash flood watch in effect Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, the National Weather Service said Thursday. “A slow-moving frontal boundary will move into a warm and very humid air mass by Friday afternoon,” the advisory states. “This will likely trigger multiple rounds of thunderstorms from Friday afternoon through much of Saturday.
Environmentbinghamtonhomepage.com

August 26 weather forecast: Extremely warm and humid

(Thursday, August 26, 2021) Heat advisories are in effect again for most of the Southern Tier Thursday as the heat and humidity sticks around. It could feel as hot as 100° for some. A few showers and thunderstorms will offer a little bit of relief Friday and into the weekend.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Remain High, Showers And Storms Possible Once Again

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! It will be another scorcher out there with highs near 90 again today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Pittsburgh did officially hit 90 yesterday along with several other spots like Butler and Beaver, with the heat index again hitting the lower to mid-90s by late afternoon. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Mostly sunny skies will be the norm but a round of scattered showers and storms could pop up again late this afternoon. The heat sticks around through the weekend though highs will be a touch less scorching in the upper 80s tomorrow through Sunday. Today will be mostly sunny with a stray shower or storm with a high of 90 degrees and tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 70 degrees. Friday is looking similar with mostly sunny conditions and a stray shower or storm possible, with a high of 88 degrees. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
Cleveland, OHnewsnet5

FORECAST: Another hot & muggy Friday

CLEVELAND — More warm & muggy weather tonight with some scattered fog by sunrise. Low temperatures will drop down to near 70 degrees. Scattered clouds and scattered afternoon thunderstorms are likely on Friday. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s with "feels-like" temperatures once again in the lower and middle 90s.
EnvironmentFox News

National weather forecast for August 26

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Pocahontas County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water on country roads and farmland along the banks of creeks and streams. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas Downpours will impact portions of northeastern Pocahontas County through 615 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms with heavy rainfall 8 miles northeast of Greenbank, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rainfall will cause rapid rises on small streams and creeks. Campers and backpackers should stay away from creek banks as runoff continues. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Pocahontas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Wash, rinse, repeat hot and muggy weather pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday evening! This same hot and muggy weather pattern continues the rest of this week, this weekend, and the first couple days of next week. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s will feel like it’s over 100° outside once those dew points in the mid 70s are factored in. Sun and clouds the next several days with slim rain chances, just a few stray PM pop-up showers or storms.

