Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Warfarin and Vitamin K

By Saro Arakelians, PharmD
pharmacytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVitamin K works against warfarin and can be used as an antagonist for it. Warfarin (Coumadin) treats blood clots, such as those in deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. When taken, patients’ international normalized ratio (INR) test should be monitored on a regular basis. Vitamin K works against warfarin and...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Clot#Blood Clots#Inr#Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Baltimore, MDeatthis.com

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take This Supplement

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthgentside.co.uk

Drug recall: This blood pressure medicine could have carcinogenic chemicals

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued a precautionary warning on 25 batches of medicinal productsthat contain Irbersartan. Irbesartan is a drug that is commonly used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and kidney disease. Precautionary measure. They’ve recalled the medicines because it has been contaminated...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Vitamin D Supplement to Take, Says Dietitian

The effects of low vitamin D levels can be wide-ranging. Fatigue, bone pain, muscle weakness or cramps, and mood changes are just a few of the signs that you might have a vitamin D deficiency. At the same time, surprising benefits of taking vitamin D supplements, like immune system support and lower blood pressure, have been well documented.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Ugly Side Effects of Too Many Vitamins

Most of us learn pretty early—whether it's via an ice cream headache or pizza-party hangover—that it is indeed possible to get too much of a good thing. Unfortunately, as health-conscious adults, many of us are slow to realize the same lesson still applies. When it comes to vitamins and supplements, more doesn't mean better. Taking too many vitamins can have unpleasant or serious side effects, and some vitamins shouldn't be taken in supplement form at all. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

The symptom is not normally painful, but can be irritating. Twitching around the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The twitch usually occurs in one eye or the other, or just below them. The symptom is not normally painful, but can be irritating. The body uses vitamin...
Public HealthHealthline

My Experience with the Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose and Psoriatic Arthritis

Life like it was before the pandemic still seems a long way off, but with every jab it feels a little closer. When I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, I was relieved and hopeful. As an immunocompromised person living with psoriatic arthritis, I had been particularly careful about masks and distancing, doing my best to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

What Taking a Vitamin Every Day Does to Your Body

When it comes to our health, just about everyone is looking for an extra boost—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. That desire has helped vitamins and supplements grow into a $150 billion worldwide industry. If you're considering taking a daily vitamin—or are taking one now—it's important to know there are clear things vitamins can and can't do, as indicated by decades of research. And if you take them the wrong way, they can be harmful. Read on to find out what taking a daily vitamin does to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Vitamin D reduces the need for opioids in palliative cancer

Patients with vitamin D deficiency who received vitamin D supplements had a reduced need for pain relief and lower levels of fatigue in palliative cancer treatment, a randomized and placebo-controlled study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet shows. The study is published in the scientific journal Cancers. Among patients with cancer...
CancerHealthline

Vitamin D May Decrease Risk of Colorectal Cancer

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) reported that the rate of colon cancer has nearly doubled since the 1990s among people younger than 50 years old. New research finds evidence that vitamin D might be an inexpensive and easy way to help prevent young onset colorectal cancer. Notably, the findings didn’t...
FitnessMedical News Today

No benefit of vitamin D supplementation on muscle health

Observational studies have previously suggested that vitamin D supplementation may help muscle health. However, in a new meta-analysis, researchers have found that vitamin D supplementation shows no signs of improving muscle health. Furthermore, people taking vitamin D supplements performed worse on some measures than those taking a placebo. In a...
Dietsfinchannel.com

Low-glycemic diet reduces cardiometabolic risks for people with diabetes

A low-glycemic diet results in small but important improvements in cardiometabolic risk factors, including blood sugar levels and body weight, for people with diabetes, according to a University of Toronto study analyzing multiple clinical trials. The improvements were evident over and above existing drug or insulin therapy, suggesting that a...
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Long-term Statin Use Linked to Glaucoma Onset

Be extra vigilant in patients who have been taking Crestor for longer than three years. Image courtesy of Getty Images. Click image to enlarge. Several investigations have assessed the potential link between statin use and glaucoma onset or progression; however, the findings have been mixed. Looking into this association, a recent study that included middle-aged and elderly Australians found that long-term statin use was associated with a higher risk of glaucoma onset, specifically in users of rosuvastatin, a potent cholesterol-lowering medication.
HealthThe Spokesman-Review

People’s Pharmacy: Aspirin did not mix well with Eliquis

Q. After being diagnosed with bradycardia (thanks to my Apple watch revealing a slow heart rate), I had a pacemaker implanted. My blood pressure rose, and I was put on an increased dose of lisinopril. The doctor also prescribed furosemide, amlodipine and Eliquis. I was already taking levothyroxine and using aspirin regularly for aches and pain.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

The Pharmacy as the Center of Immunization Services for the Entire Family

Expanding services and revenues for pharmacies while improving public health and reducing stress on parents and others in the health care system is a win-win-win situation. Pharmacists and pharmacy interns have been vaccinating huge swaths of the American public for the past 2 decades.1 In the last year, pharmacy technicians have joined the ranks, and pharmacy at large has been instrumental in the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines.2 Several federal and state regulatory changes, which have recently been solidified, were launched in response to the state of emergency. These changes alter the landscape of pharmacy-based immunizations from 1 that focused on adult influenza to 1 where the community pharmacy can be the vaccination hub for the entire family. Specifically, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act allows pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and some pharmacy technicians to administer vaccines to persons 3 years or older.3 Many states followed this federal change with state legislative and regulatory changes of their own that mimic the federal regulations, therefore clearing hurdles (such as requirements of prescriptions) for pharmacies to immunize an even broader demographic.4.
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

FWISD partners with pharmacy to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Fort Worth ISD, in partnership with Perrone Pharmacy, is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at 14 high schools Aug. 23-Sept. 22. Pfizer vaccines will be administered at no cost from 3:30-8:30 p.m. on designated days at each individual campus. The vaccination clinics are open to all FWISD students 12 years old and above, staff and their families. Registration is preferred, and an appointment can be booked at an individual’s desired campus. Walk-ins will be accommodated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy