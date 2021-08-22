Cancel
Illinois State

Hat Trick, Brace Lead Illini Over Redbirds

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL, Ill. – The Fighting Illini soccer team, fueled by an offensive frenzy from redshirt senior Hope Breslin and senior Makena Silber, defeated the Illinois State Redbirds 5-1 Sunday night in Normal. Illinois dominated the offensive front for the second game in a row, leading the Redbirds in goals (5-1), shots (25-9), shots on goal (9-5), and corners (9-4). Hope Breslin recorded the first Illini hat trick since 2015 when Janelle Flaws scored three goals vs. Saint Louis. Makena Silber finished with a brace for the second time in her Illini career after previously scoring two goals against Colorado College in 2019.

