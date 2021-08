4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Check Out In The Stock Market Today. When considering what stocks to buy today, investors may want to consider renewable energy stocks now. For the most part, this section of the stock market remains one of interest. After all, the global effects of climate change have and continue to worsen despite the world’s best efforts in recent years. So much so that climate change is reportedly making events such as the deadly floods in Germany up to 9 times more likely, according to the World Weather Attribution initiative. Meanwhile, carbon emissions from the global electric power sector are now surging past pre-pandemic levels according to London-based environmental think tank Ember.