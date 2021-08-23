Check Out This Pop-Up Camper Top for Tesla’s Cybertruck
It’s been two years since Tesla announced its Cybertruck, and while it hasn’t yet gone into production (current estimates place it in 2022), that hasn’t prevented at least one company from announcing its own pop-up camper top for the truck’s bed. Stream It, Inc.’s CyberLandr should be taken with a grain of salt, as it’s not exactly like designing an iPhone cover, but it’s still enticing, showing a picture of what 21st-century Van Life might look like.www.themanual.com
