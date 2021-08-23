William Carlson — champion at national goat show

Winners of the 2021 Henry County Junior Fair goat show include, front row, from left, Bristol Shanks, grand and reserve champion pygmy goat; Colton Helmke, reserve champion market doe, reserve champion beginner showmanship; Kalleigh Fry, grand champion junior showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor, grand champion and reserve champion junior doe, grand champion and reserve champion senior doe, grand champion senior doe meat type; Drew Helmke, grand and reserve champion market wether; Audrey Hoenck, grand champion Henry County born and raised; Andrianna Meyer, reserve champion senior goat showmanship, reserve champion senior doe meat, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor. Back row, from left, Olivia Rettig, reserve grand champion dairy market wether, first and second heavyweight class; Kensey Weber, grand champion dairy market wether; Karly Weber, reserve champion Henry County born and raised; McKenna Helmke, champion market doe; Cayden Keith, reserve champion pygmy doe; Lydia Carpenter, grand champion pygmy doe.
