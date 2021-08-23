Cancel
Animals

Emily Thompson’s Alpine wins Champion at ADGA nationals

By Wanda Hanson
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGCH Kara Kahl PGW Akebono, a six-year-old French Alpine owned and shown by Emily Thompson, earned champion Alpine in the open class at the recent ADGA (American Dairy Goat Association) national show in Louisville, Ky. Akebono beat out a field of 200–300 other Alpines to win the national champion award from the judges. This was the first champion win in the Alpine class at nationals for the Thompsons — a major win!

