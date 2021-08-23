Yard signs promote Preston as Veteran Friendly Community

They’ve been popping up in yards and outside of local businesses around Preston. The white signs with blue and red lettering declaring “Proud to live in a veteran friendly community” are becoming more popular and they aren’t just for residents of Preston. Preston Area Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Director, and EDA Director Gabby Kinneberg noted that the signs were designed specifically not to have “Preston” written on them because the Chamber wanted them to be available and applicable to members of neighboring communities as well. “We just feel strongly about the mission,” she explained. “It benefits all veterans.”