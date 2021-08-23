Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Preston, MN

Yard signs promote Preston as Veteran Friendly Community

By Hannah Wingert
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

They’ve been popping up in yards and outside of local businesses around Preston. The white signs with blue and red lettering declaring “Proud to live in a veteran friendly community” are becoming more popular and they aren’t just for residents of Preston. Preston Area Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Director, and EDA Director Gabby Kinneberg noted that the signs were designed specifically not to have “Preston” written on them because the Chamber wanted them to be available and applicable to members of neighboring communities as well. “We just feel strongly about the mission,” she explained. “It benefits all veterans.”

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Preston, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Preston, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Preston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Projects#Labor Day#Eda#Kelly Printing And Signs#The Club#The Trout Fishing Capital#Preston Service Plus#American#Army#Green Light A Vet#The Preston Chamber#Napa Auto Parts#Veterans Organization#Preston City Hall#Preston Floral And Gift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

Australia and New Zealand end evacuation missions from Kabul. Australia and New Zealand have both ended their evacuation flights from Kabul, as Afghanistan reels from the deadly bombing attacks. New Zealand's final evacuation flight had landed in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday night local time, before the attacks took...
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Time's Up CEO resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal

Washington (CNN) — Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen on Thursday announced she was resigning from her position at the women's rights organization amid backlash over its connection to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal. "Now is the time for TIME'S UP to evolve and move forward as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy