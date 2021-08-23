Village to be site of R-P Special Election polling
At the August 17 Rushford Village Council meeting, it was unanimously decided that the Village Hall be the place of all special elections to be held by Rushford-Peterson School District. The district will be holding a special election this November to fill the seat of former School Board Director Kathy Wade, who resigned her seat in February after moving out of the district. A request from the district sought to hold the election at the hall and included a request for all future special elections as well.fillmorecountyjournal.com
Comments / 0