The Larks defeated the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday, in their final home game of the 2021 season, 5-4. The game was presented by Townsquare Media and Cool 98.7. Seth Brewer was dominant from the get-go. The righty went six innings allowing just two earned runs and four hits in his final start of the season. Brewer’s six strikeouts pulled him to 55 total strikeouts on his season – the most on the Larks. He was consistently hitting 92 mph on the radar gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. Rox batters could not catch up to the heat.