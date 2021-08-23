Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A Wake Inn: Rebooked is a VR horror game being adapted for PC

By Ali Jones
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Wake Inn, a VR-first horror game set in an art deco hotel, is being remade for PC. A Wake Inn: Rebooked is a redesigned version of the original VR release, which launched in February 2021. Developer Michal Napora told GamesRadar+ that the team has been working to adapt the title for PC. He says: "When designing games in VR, it's about making the player feel lost in the world that they're in. One way of doing that is by making the world around the player more interactive."

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
19K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Games#Future Games#Gamescom#The University Of Warwick#Games Editor#Pcgamesn#League Of Legends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Uh oh, Halo Infinite campaign details are leaking from the tech test

Get ready to dodge spoilers for the next four months, because Halo Infinite story details have already started to leak. Players checking out the first technical test flight for Halo Infinite on PC and Xbox have datamined a slew of story details from the multiplayer-exclusive preview build, and they're already starting to appear online.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

To Hell and Back again: Hades Is worth Revisiting on Console One Year Later

Supergiant Games’ hack-and-slash roguelike Hades was released on the Nintendo Switch in September 2020. Wonderfully assured, strikingly beautiful, and tough as nails, the game was Goomba Stomp’s game of the year last winter, even though Hades had been around for the better part of almost two years with a lengthy early access period on the Epic Games Store and Steam. In light of this title’s recent release on the PlayStation and Xbox family of consoles, it is worth revisiting just what makes Hades an all-time great. Hades is absolutely still worth playing and there is no better time to do so now with its release on a wider range of systems.
Video GamesNME

Step into the grim dark with ‘Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’

Pixel Toys released Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, VR’s first 40k game, last December and it has seen several improvements since. Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister allows players to step into the grim dark future and blast their way through levels using iconic weapons from the franchise. Players can use boltguns, plasma pistols, and flamers to dispatch foes. If things get too personal, then players can equip power swords or chainswords to cut down their foes.
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Ex-Google Stadia developers open new studio in Montreal

A group of former Google Stadia employees has opened a new independent studio called ‘Raccoon Logic’ in Montreal. The team is consists of many people from Typhoon Studios, the now-defunct Montreal-based developer of Journey to the Savage Planet. Google acquired the studio in December 2019 but shuttered it in February 2021 as part of the larger closure of its Stadia Games & Entertainment first-party development division.
dsogaming.com

Episode Two for the Silent Hill Mod for Fallout 4 is available for download

Back in February, we informed you about a Silent Hill mod for Fallout 4. And today, we are happy to report that its second episode is available for download. As the modder states, Whispering Hills basically turns Fallout 4 into a Silent Hill-like Nightmare. From now on you will be surrounded by Thick Fog, strange sounds and occasionally being dragged into an otherworld where monsters (SirenHead, Mumblers, Lyingfigures, Ghouls, Silent hill Nurses, Twin head Screamers and Dogs) await you. Moreover, Pyramidhead is also present in this mod.
ComputersAndroid Authority

The future of PC gaming is portable

It’s only in the past decade that portable PC gaming has become attractive, practically speaking. Though laptops have been running simple games for decades, if you wanted to step into anything graphics-intensive, that once involved buying a big tower PC and a monitor — and “portable” gaming meant hauling that gear to a LAN party. Recent trends, however, hint that portable tech — tech that can be easily carried or even worn — is poised to take control.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Marvel’s Avengers Free Weekend on PC Increased Steam Users

The free weekend for video game Marvel’s Avengers on PC has finally gained a thousand players after a controversial launch. After so long, the game has finally gotten a massive increase in the number of players on Steam, that’s according to the SteamDB website via media outlet Eurogamer. This is due to the free weekend where players could play the game without any purchase and they had access to the base game and the added content. The best part was that their progress can be carried over during that time if they decide to buy it in full.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

What Happens When a Steam Game Is Removed From Sale?

If you want to get a PC game, chances are that you buy it on Steam. It makes sense, since Steam is easy to use, has regular sales, and has great supporting features like guides and achievements. However, the question arises: what happens when Valve removes a Steam game from...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Tormented Souls Gets A Spooky New Trailer, Switch Date Still 'TBC'

The new trailer above is one of the longest looks yet; it's actually confirming release dates later this month for Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Nevertheless the Switch does still have a release window of 'TBC', while the press release says it's 'coming soon'. A limited retail edition also has 'Q3' as a loose release window.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Tales of Arise Free Demo Arrives on Consoles Next Week, PC Left Out

Tales of Arise is just a month away, but what if you just can’t wait to try out the next entry in Bandai Namco’s fan-favorite RPG series? Well, you’ll have a chance to try out the game early, as Bandai Namco has announced a free demo is coming to all consoles next week. Sadly, it seems PC gamers are being excluded, likely because Bandai Namco doesn’t want clever dataminers digging up all the game’s secrets.
gamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Video Introduces its New Characters

Fans of cult classic Psychonauts have been waiting for a sequel for a long, long time, and now that it’s finally almost here, the excitement and anticipation surrounding it are mounting by the day. Developer Double Fine Productions has been captalizing on that and regularly sharing new details on Psychonauts 2, and in a recently released video, they’ve talked a bit about the new characters that are going to be introduced in the sequel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy