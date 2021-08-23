Cancel
Netflix reveals Cowboy Bebop release date and first full look at John Cho’s Spike

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three, two, one… let’s jam: Netflix has revealed the first look at its Cowboy Bebop live-action series and announced a release date. Cowboy Bebop will be available to watch on Netflix from November 19 and, as you can see in the gallery below, John Cho’s version of Spike is incredibly faithful to the original, while Faye (Daniella Pineda) gets what we’ll call a slightly more restrained look from the anime. The ‘90s were a different time, after all. Mustafa Shakir’s Jet Black looks suitably done-with-this-shit too, which is very on-brand.

