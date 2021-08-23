With 15% of classes in person, SMC takes a safety-above-all approach to reopening

As students rush back to campuses across the nation, the return to Santa Monica College this fall will be more of a drip than a flood. Only around 4,000 of the college’s 25,000 students will be taking classes in-person, and in order to do so they must prove vaccination status or a valid health or religious exception. Those who have a deferral or exemption must test for Covid-19 at least once a week and provide evidence of negative results.