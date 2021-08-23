Fresh office renovation ideas that you can’t afford to miss

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Living in a small space means one thing: You have to be smart about your furniture choices. This goes for everything, from opting for a counter-height dining table to take advantage of vertical space and draw the eye up to investing in a Murphy bed that keeps your sleeping situation hidden and makes your studio feel less like, well, a studio. Our favorite space-maximizing piece, however, is a good sleeper sofa. However, finding a sleeper sofa that’s actually a good fit for a small space? Well, it’s not always easy. Or at least, it wasn’t. As always, with demand comes supply, and gone are the days where apartment dwellers are content with just getting by with letting their guests couch surf without a little forethought. Enter the loveseat sleeper. Combining the small-space-friendly design of the loveseat with the space-saving design of the sleeper, these pieces are the ultimate two-in-one for those looking to maximize even the smallest spaces. Below, we rounded up 10 of the best loveseat sleepers, guaranteed to be a treat for both you and your guests.