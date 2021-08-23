Photo of a kitchen court hearing wins the Our Times – Pandemic Perspectives contest
The coronavirus pandemic has turned our world upside down. We’re living in probably the weirdest times in recent history, and International Photography Awards (IPA) has decided to throw a contest for photographers documenting it. Our Times – Pandemic Perspectives is a special edition of the One Shot contest, and it’s all about the life we’ve lived for almost two years now. The winning photos capture the essence of the pandemic and all the fear, sorrow, but also joy we humans can find even in the toughest times.www.diyphotography.net
