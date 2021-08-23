Win tickets to the New Bedford Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

Enter for a chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the New Bedford Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival!. Featuring some of the area’s most popular food trucks dishing out fan favorites such as fall-off-the-bone BBQ, wood-fired pizzas, zesty tacos, sweet treats, and more! Offering dozens of regional and national brews, as well as outdoor games like cornhole, giant Jenga, and a bouncy house for kids! Most importantly – bring your friends and family, lawn chairs, blankets, and soak in the sun!