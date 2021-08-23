NBA Free Agency Report: Scoring Guard Terry Rozier Gets Four-Year Extension With Charlotte Hornets

Rozier finally gets paid with multi-year extension. After coming off two career-best seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, scoring combo guard Terry Rozier has secured the bag for four more years. As per a column rolled out by ESPN News Services, it is being reported that Rozier has agreed to stay in Charlotte after re-signing with the team via a four-year, $97 million contract extension. It was quite a surprise to some people, but it is also true that Rozier’s high level of shooting efficiency in the past couple of seasons eventually helped him bag the deal.