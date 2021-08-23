Old Navy no longer separating women's plus-size clothing

Alison Partridge Stickney, Head of Women’s and Maternity Merchandising at Old Navy, is beaming as she explains how the last three years have culminated in BODEQUALITY. The initiative promises that, come August 20, every garment in the Old Navy women’s section will be available online and in store in sizes 0-28 (with size 30 being available exclusively online) in the same styles, for the same price, completely integrated into the existing women’s section. “It’s simple, right? If more than half of women in America are plus size, we now have clothes for all of them,” Stickney says. That’s right —Old Navy will no longer have a plus size section, because the entire store will be integrated to make for seamless shopping, regardless of size. The feat will make Old Navy the first business of this scale to guarantee true size-inclusivity across it’s 1200 stores (and yes, that includes international stores as well).