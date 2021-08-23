Cancel
Risk off currencies outperforming with AUD/NZD set for further declines [Video]

Just as we had previously forecast Risk Off sentimemt swept the board last week with the Dxy, Chf & Jpy outperforming against commodity currencies primarily such as Aud, Nzd & Cad. These moves look …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD advances towards familiar resistance [Video]

AUDUSD has been on the rise since the confirmation of a bullish morning star candlestick pattern, which foresaw the start of a new bullish round last Friday, but another challenge is currently displaying on the radar. Particularly, the price needs to close decisively above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.7298, which has been cancelling upside pressures since the end of May.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD keeps the positive view near term – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, further gains are likely in NZD/USD in the near term, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expec …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CurrenciesForexTV.com

Risk-On Boosts AUD, NZD, Asian, EMFX; Dollar Eases

EUR/USD – The Euro grinded higher as risk-on sentiment continued to drive asset markets. The shared currency closed at 1.1770 from 1.1758 yesterday. Overnight high traded was at 1.1774. Immediate …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MarketsForexTV.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Risk Pressures Under 0.73 Despite Upbeat Q2 CAPEX

AUD/USD remains under pressure risk woes amid rising COVID-19 in the country. Upbeat CAPEX figures could not impress the Aussie buyers. Jackson Hole is the key event that may spark volatility The AUD/USD price outlook remains bearish as the pressure mounts amid sour risk stemming from rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The AUD/USD pair … Continued.
MarketsForexTV.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Dismal Data and COVID Halt Bulls Under Mid-0.72

AUD/USD pair slides as the dismal data for construction weighs. COVID-19 cases are on a rise, putting pressure on the Aussie bulls. Iron ore exports to China may dampen in the near future. Australia can see a technical recession if coming Q2 GDP data comes negative. The AUD/USD price outlook has lost traction as COVID-19 … Continued.
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Price Outlook: Stabilizing Above $1800 Despite Less Soft Fed

Gold prices remain stable above the $1800 as Fed tapering speculations lose interest. Fed’s tightening is the key to drive the gold prices. Technically, the price looks poised to break the double top at $1831. The gold price outlook is bullish as the price is stable above the $1800 level. In addition, the risk-off sentiment … Continued.
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Price Forecast: Triangle breakout to offer a buy trade above $1,798

US President Joe Biden urged unvaccinated individuals to receive their shots. Gold price forecast remains bullish above 1,800 as demand recovers for bullion as a safe haven. Forex trading market participants may buy above the $1795 level to target the $1,815 level. Gold prices closed at $1807.15 after a high of $1809.05 and a low of … Continued.
MarketsForexTV.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Eased from 50-SMA, Looking to Fall amid Yields Rise

GBP/USD pares off gains partially as the US Treasury bonds yields went higher. The risk sentiment improves as China recorded zero cases in the country. The New Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index are the next data today. The GBP/USD forecast is slightly bearish on the day. The GBP/USD returned to an intraday fall below … Continued.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

USD/JPY Price Dragged Lower amid Dollar & JP225 Downside Correction

USD/JPY could escape from the current triangle pattern soon. Its most recent false breakout could signal a potential downside movement. Escaping from its current range movement could bring us a clear direction. The USD/JPY price is trading in the red at 109.55 at the time of writing, and it seems very heavy. Further drop is … Continued.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD risks further decline near term – UOB

The outlook for Cable still suggests the probability of a deeper retracement in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the underlying tone still appears to be soft and we continue to see scope for GBP to test the major support at 1.3700’. Instead of ‘testing’ 1.3700, GBP cracked the level and plunged to 1.3631. The weakness in GBP is clearly oversold but with no signs of stabilization just yet, GBP could decline further. That said, last month’s low near 1.3575 is likely out of reach for now (there is another support at 1.3600). On the upside, a break of 1.3690 (minor resistance is at 1.3665) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
Currenciesbabypips.com

Watchlist: Short AUD/NZD Setup After Bounce?

We’ve got one more Kiwi pair to check out before the highly anticipated monetary policy statement from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hits the wires. And this time AUD/NZD hits the radar after a pandemic induced hit to Kiwi. Is this an opportunity for sellers to play the downtrend at better prices?
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD to march forward to beat the 0.70 level – Westpac

Therefore, the NZD/USD is set to surge above the 0.70 level during the next week, analysts at Westpac report. See: NZD/USD has additional support from RBNZ as OCR hikes are still on the table – ANZ …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

