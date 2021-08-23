Risk off currencies outperforming with AUD/NZD set for further declines [Video]

The outlook for Cable still suggests the probability of a deeper retracement in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the underlying tone still appears to be soft and we continue to see scope for GBP to test the major support at 1.3700’. Instead of ‘testing’ 1.3700, GBP cracked the level and plunged to 1.3631. The weakness in GBP is clearly oversold but with no signs of stabilization just yet, GBP could decline further. That said, last month’s low near 1.3575 is likely out of reach for now (there is another support at 1.3600). On the upside, a break of 1.3690 (minor resistance is at 1.3665) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”