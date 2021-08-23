Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

For 30 years, she has fought a waste-to-energy plant in Chester City: 'We don't have a choice.'

By Frank Kummer, The Philadelphia Inquirer
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Aug. 23—Dozens of large trucks rumble hourly toward a large waste-to-energy incinerator operated by Covanta at the edge of a neighborhood in Chester City's West End. Other trucks take a fork in the road and head to a sewage sludge incinerator operated by Delcora. A pile of scrap metal from a recycling facility juts high over back yards. Along the rail line that runs alongside the community, freight cars clack by, or stop and idle behind the homes.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Municipal Solid Waste#Waste To Energy#Covanta#Westinghouse#Polish#Ukrainian Americans#St Hedwig#Latino#Philly#Kimberly Clark#Pq Corp#Subaru Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Watertown, NYnny360.com

Energy expert recommends city keep hydroelectric plant

WATERTOWN — An energy expert insists the city should keep its 94-year-old hydroelectric plant on Marble Street. John “Skip” Trimble, managing director of AMBER Energy U.S. Inc, Severna Park, Md., strongly recommends that the city not sell the hydro plant while seeking a solution to millions of dollars lost in hydro revenues.
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

Welcome: County, municipalities offer recycling and compost options

Cumberland County and municipalities offer options so that not every item needs to end up at a landfill. When the state Department of Environmental Protection issued stricter guidelines as to what type of electronics could not be disposed of in a landfill, the number of companies and local governments offering electronics recycling services became far fewer than in past years.
Marshall County, WVWTRF

Plan for operations at Mitchell Power Plant rejected

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Virginia Corporation Commission has rejected Appalachian Power’s plan to keep the John Amos and Mountaineer power plants in West Virginia operating through 2040. The commission denied approximately 4.2 million dollars of expenses associated with the company’s permission to make wastewater treatment upgrades at the...
Portage County, OHweeklyvillager.com

Hiram Township News

Hiram Twp. – Since the July meeting, Trustees were informed that Portage County Solid Waste would be reducing recycling collection in both Hiram Village and Township to biweekly, as of August 2nd. According to Bill Steiner, Director of the Portage County Solid Waste Management District, the change is due to the organization’s inability to find drivers.
PoliticsStandard-Speaker

Foster Twp. supervisors seek to restore recycling center services

The Foster Twp. supervisors held their monthly meeting Wednesday evening. They approved a motion for their solicitor’s office request for bids for services at the recycling center. Township officials would like to see the recycling center back up and running in a similar way to how it was in the past. Bids for contractors interested in providing this service will be opened at next month’s meeting.
Pennsylvania Statepennbizreport.com

IFO: Pennsylvania ranks #2 in U.S. natural gas production

Pennsylvania now ranks second in the nation for natural gas production volume, according to new data released by the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office (IFO), which provides revenue projections for use in the state budget process and analysis of fiscal, economic and budgetary issues that support state policy decision making. “We’re...
Naugatuck, CTmycitizensnews.com

Zoning approves industrial development

NAUGATUCK — The Zoning Commission on Aug. 17 unanimously approved a special permit application for an industrial development that borough officials hope someday becomes the proposed “Port of Naugatuck.”. The borough submitted the application for the project, which will be built on mostly vacant land off Elm Street between the...
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

Welcome: Judges hear local cases

The judicial system in Cumberland County starts at the magisterial district judge level. Magisterial district judges hold preliminary arraignments and preliminary hearings before potentially sending the case to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, if there is enough evidence in the case or if the hearing is waived by the defendant.
Energy IndustryAntelope Valley Press

Gas storage project tapping into trends

PITTSBURGH — For as long as the Marcellus Shale has been pumping out more natural gas than the state knows what to do with, Perry Babb has been hatching schemes to alleviate the glut. He’s been involved in projects to compress the gas, liquify it, put it on trucks, and...
Fredericksburg, VAfredericksburg.today

Road work around the area this week

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17) Sunday – Tuesday, 10 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Wednesday – Thursday, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure near the interchanges for Improve95 projects. Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. –...
discoverestevan.com

Council Takes Look at Water Quality, Pathway Regulations

Tonight's city council meeting held a variety of issues, including councillors voicing concerns that they had heard in their community. First, councillors discussed the new permit being given out to IG Wealth Management Services on 1138 3rd street, which was described as being a financial services business. While no one...
Castle Shannon, PAcastle-shannon.pa.us

From the Council President

Q&A: Is Council Considering Getting Rid of the Castle Icon Throughout the Borough?. I am pleased to see that many of our residents are proud of Castle Shannon’s history – there is a lot to celebrate. On this topic, I want to clarify precisely what Council is considering, as the rumor mill has created an inaccurate impression of some important projects for our neighborhood.
Madawaska, MEfiddleheadfocus.com

Madawaska will make the switch to renewable energy and has its choice of solar farms

MADAWASKA, Maine — Madawaska is being courted by two solar companies looking to provide energy to the town’s buildings in the coming decades. Engie and Novel Energy Solutions are both beginning construction on large, four-megawatt solar farms in the St. John Valley this fall. Engie will install its array in Saint David, Madawaska, and Novel in Frenchville.
Washingtonville, PAMilton Daily Standard

Cabin's roots uncovered

WASHINGTONVILLE — A cabin found hidden in plain sight last year belonged to a man described as a Revolutionary War patriot, according to information recently discovered by Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski. The two-story cabin — dated to the 1780s — was discovered in the winter of 2020 as contractors from...
Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

Ready To Launch

The City of Warren has allocated $1.5 million for a downtown boat launch on the Allegheny River. But they need an additional $500,000 and they’ve targeted Warren County’s $7.5 million allocation through the American Rescue Plan. The answer to the question on whether the project can proceed without an award...
PoliticsWFMJ.com

Public hearing to discuss Central Waste Landfill corrective measures plan

Ohio's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ohio EPA Northeast District Office. The meeting will be in person with a virtual option as well. It will discuss a potential corrective measures plan addressing impacts to ground water at the Central Waste Inc.
Delaware County, OHDelaware Gazette

Road extension project complete

The road extension connecting Penick Avenue and Cobblestone Drive is complete, just in time for the start of the school year. The road project was approved in March 2020 by the Delaware City Schools Board of Education and provides access to the new 12-bus capacity loop at Schultz Elementary School. The old bus loop will now serve as an additional parent pickup/drop-off area.
Dauphin County, PAthesunontheweb.com

LAND TRANSFERS

The following deeds for properties in the Dauphin County portion of Sun Country were recorded in July 2021, according to information from the county database: Conewago Township The property at 4792 Ridge Road was sold by Tammy Jones to David Hess and Martha Zook for $215,000. The property at 4239 Roundtop Road was sold by Kenton Kreider and Charlene Kreider […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy