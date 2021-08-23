EDITORIAL: Don't forget Paris ISD, the tiny Texas school district that outsmarted Abbott on masks

Aug. 23—When German film director Wim Wenders' "Paris, Texas" premiered in 1984, Parisian Texans in the audience at the downtown Grand Theater might have been surprised — and perhaps disappointed — that the movie completely ignored their tidy, little city northeast of Dallas. Nearly four decades later, easy believers in East Texas stereotypes might have been surprised that Parisian elected officials would dare defy a craven, overbearing governor whose primary concern is not the well-being of his fellow Texans but his own political ambitions.