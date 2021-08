Speed wobbles be damned. Carpinteria Skate Foundation has raised over $500,000 since its ceremonial groundbreaking on International Go Skate Day, June 21. At this downhill clip – only $150,000 more needed to build the park – the Carpinteria Skatepark could break ground as soon as this October and be ready to welcome skaters by spring of 2022. Donors big and small have stepped up and community partners have held a flurry of fundraising events, all with the singular theme, “Let’s build this park in 2021.”